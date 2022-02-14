We Tried a New Triple-Action Anti-Aging Serum

As the years pass and the days seem to get only busier, even a simple skin care routine can become onerous. Add in the throes of winter’s harsh weather and it can feel like there’s not enough hydration in the world to combat the elements and aging. With facial firmness diminishing and wrinkles and dark spots appearing, it can be an endless search for the holy grail of skin care. To help with this pursuit, we asked two women to test the new Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum from Lancôme to see how its regenerative science and futuristic packaging perform as a three-in-one anti-aging product.
Julie du Page
For those of you who don’t know me, I live a pretty hectic lifestyle. I’m an actress, TV host, columnist and happy mother of two teenagers. My schedule is never the same: some days I’m in writing mode, others are spent in the hustle and bustle of filming—and I try to fit in workout sessions whenever I can. The only common denominator? I wake up at dawn and I never get enough sleep.
There are times when this lack of sleep really reflects on my skin. It becomes drier and more sensitive and it lacks tone, firmness and radiance. While I enjoy taking care of my skin, it has to be quick and effective, and, quite simply, it has to provide results.
My skin care routine was first influenced by my mother. I admired her beauty and would often observe her makeup routine when I was young. She used Lancôme at the time and I’ll never forget her Bienfait du Matin tinted cream and its divine scent. My relationship with Lancôme began long ago and is intimately tied to my memories as a little girl. It’s a tradition that continues on to this day with my own daughter, Billie, so it meant a great deal when Lancôme Canada asked me to join them as their ambassador last summer. There’s no such thing as coincidence, I thought to myself.
Since last December, I’ve been using the new Lancôme Rénergie Triple Serum, with three active ingredients that combine to give skin a super powerful triple-action anti-aging uplift. The new generation of hyaluronic acid, an amazing ingredient that’s so helpful after the age of 40, works on firmness, hydration and plumping. The vitamin C and niacinamide pairing is highly effective for the complexion, boosting radiance and reducing brown spots—which unfortunately appear with time. And finally, ferulic acid is a protective super antioxidant that reduces the signs of aging.
Each element is protected in a separate compartment of the package, away from air, impurities and intense light, which allows for greater stability and performance of the components. The key is that they don’t merge until the moment of use, only when the pump is pressed. This anti-aging technology and packaging is revolutionary!
I apply the Rénergie serum morning and night before my day or night cream. A pump or two is more than enough. The three textures work together to form a triple dose, which is very pleasant and absorbs quickly. One is creamy, another is a light emulsion and the last texture is a gel. I also take this opportunity to massage my face for a few seconds.
The serum is suitable for all skin types, so it works with my sensitive combination-to-dry skin. During the cold winter months, I sometimes layer Rénergie Triple Serum on top of Advanced Génifique Serum to get an even better hydration boost.
Am I satisfied with Rénergie Triple Serum? Yes, for many reasons. While I continue to use the serum daily, the results were quickly visible, which is important for me. My skin is more hydrated and plumped up while my complexion is brighter and smoother, even after a short night of sleep. Plus, my wrinkles, fine lines and the small brown spots on the left side of my cheek are much less visible.
If, like me, you love the idea of a multiple-benefit skin care routine in one step, chances are you’ll like this serum, too.
Amal Amamou
How is it possible that I looked in the mirror every day without really seeing myself— without noticing those fine lines creeping slowly but surely onto my forehead or those brown spots appearing on my skin, completely uninvited?
I told myself: You’re still young; you don’t have to worry about your skin. And I believed it—so much so that I neglected to apply sunscreen, even in the scorching southern sun. Add to that the fact that I spend nine hours a day in front of a screen and always forget to drink water and it’s a recipe for disaster.
My body’s response, however, is crystal clear: visibly dehydrated skin, dark spots, fine lines. Once I finally opened my eyes, I vowed to take better care of my skin and my health. I hired a personal trainer, reduced sugar from my diet and upped my water intake. I also started using Lancôme Rénergie Triple Serum.
First, let’s talk about this product’s high-tech packaging. I’m so into the metallic multi-chamber bottle that keeps the active ingredients both protected from impurities and separate until just before application. One pump is all it takes.
And the texture! Once mixed, the three silky formulas—one cream, one emulsion and one gel—penetrate the epidermis effortlessly, leaving my skin soft, radiant and ever-so-lightly scented.
This is all lovely, but when it comes to skin care, results are what matter, so let’s take a closer look at these ingredients. For starters, hyaluronic acid has incredible hydrating power, attracting water and soaking it up like a sponge. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that fights the damage caused by free radicals. Niacinamide (or vitamin B3) targets hyperpigmentation, helping to improve the skin’s texture and restore radiance. Finally, ferulic acid fights the oxidation of the cells responsible for fine lines and wrinkles.
The verdict?
Personally, I love this serum. Given my hectic lifestyle, I prefer all-in-one products, and Rénergie Triple Serum is not only efficient but also effective—it is ultra-hydrating, targets a wide range of skin aging concerns and can be used day and night.
From the very first application, I noticed my skin was plumped and deeply hydrated. I didn’t even need to apply my regular moisturizer! The following week, to my great surprise, the lines on my forehead were minimized. I’ll continue to use this serum because it is clinically proven to significantly reduce wrinkles, improve uneven skin tone and tonicity within eight weeks.
If you are seeing loss of firmness, brown spots and wrinkles in your skin, I highly recommend Lancôme Rénergie Triple Serum.
Pro tip: Don’t forget about your neck!