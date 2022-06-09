The More Effective Way For People Who Shave to Take Care Of Their Unwanted Pubic Hair

If there’s one thing most women can bond over, it’s the precariousness of shaving our pubic areas. Even if you choose to go au naturel or trimmed, we likely all have a story to tell—one full of nicks, razor bumps, close calls and awkward positions to get those hard-to-reach areas. But the beauty industry has come a long way since the millennial induction into in-shower shaving, providing women who choose to shave professional-quality alternatives to waxing and a smooth trim that you can get at home. Meet your new favourite Beauty Awards–winning razor and shave cream combo, the Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair and Skin Razor and matching Pubic Hair and Skin 2-in-1 Cleanser and Shave Gel.
These groundbreaking products won Best Hair Removal Tool and Best Shave Cream, respectively. And even if you don’t choose to shave, you’ll want to listen up—there are ways to maintain and care for your pubic region that reach far beyond just getting rid of unwanted hair. But let’s start there.
Say goodbye to pulling, tugging, razor bumps and nicks
Picture this: You’ve just spent 30 minutes contorting your body to get every nook and cranny of your pubic region as smooth as you can. An hour later, your skin is angry, red and irritated. It’s not the shaving that’s bothered it; it’s the tools. So, how is the Venus for Pubic Hair and Skin different?
This innovative razor has thought of it all, including a small cartridge to reach tricky areas and a groundbreaking Irritation Defense Bar that protects your skin from cuts. On the back of their optimally spaced blades is a precision trimmer that helps reach those tricky areas without you having to work overtime. It’s dermatologist and gynecologist tested, so you know your pubic area is safe with Gillette Venus.
It’s all in the gel
It’s not only the tool that counts—the magic is also in the products you use with it. Pairing your Venus razor with their Pubic Hair and Skin 2-in-1 Cleanser and Shave Gel is a sure way to get the most out of your shave. It’s pH balanced and made without parabens, dyes, fragrance and silicones, so it’s safe to freshen up with even on no-shave days. This translucent formula lets you see what you’re doing while shaving those delicate areas, and helps protect your skin against friction, leaving room for your smoothest shave yet.
Go the extra mile and treat your pubic area to some skincare (even if you don’t shave)
You may not know, but caring for the skin of your pubic region is just as important as caring for your face. Once you have the shave down pat, introducing an exfoliant, serum and oil can really help keep this sensitive area in top shape between shaves, or even just in general.
Using the Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair and Skin Daily Smoothing Serum after shaving helps inject your sensitive skin with moisture, reduces itch and improves smoothness between shaves. Avoid ingrown hairs with the Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair and Skin Skin-Smoothing Exfoliant, as it gently gets rid of dead skin cells, sebum, dirt and oils.
But even if you choose not to shave, you won’t want to neglect this area. Nourish your pubic hair and hydrate the skin underneath with the Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair and Skin Softening Oil. It even helps reduce discomfort from friction between your skin, hair and clothing.
For more information on the Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin line or any other of their shaving products, visit the website.
