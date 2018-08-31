Turkey Nuggets

PREP 15 MIN

TOTAL 15 MIN

SERVINGS 20 pieces

Ingredients

1 boneless skinless Ontario turkey breast, about 1 lb/454 g

1 tbsp (15 mL) canola or vegetable oil

1/2 tsp (2 mL) chilli powder or Spanish paprika

1/2 tsp (2 mL) garlic powder

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and fresh ground pepper

2 tbsp (30 mL) all-purpose flour

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 1/2 cups (625 mL) corn flakes, crushed

1 tbsp (15 mL) minced fresh parsley

Honey mustard, BBQ sauce or ketchup

Instructions

Cut turkey into about twenty 1 1/2 inch (3.5 cm) chunks and place in a bowl. Add oil, chilli powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper; toss to coat evenly. Sprinkle flour over top and toss to coat well. Place egg in a shallow bowl and beat lightly with a fork. In another shallow dish, combine cornflakes and parsley. Dip a few pieces of turkey at a time into egg and remove letting excess drip off. Drop into cornflake mixture and coat well. Place on parchment-lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining turkey pieces. Bake in 400 F (200 C) oven for about 15 minutes, turning halfway through until golden and no longer pink inside. Serve with your favourite sauces.

Tip: Need to get the kids to eat more, add 2 tbsp (30 mL) grated Parmesan cheese to the cornflake mixture before coating the nuggets.

Photo, videos and recipe rights, courtesy of Ontario Turkey.

© Copyright 2018 Turkey Farmers of Ontario. All Rights Reserved.