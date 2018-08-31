Turkey Grilled Cheese

PREP 10 MIN

TOTAL 10 MIN

SERVINGS 1

Ingredients

1/4 cup (50 mL) plain nonfat Greek yogurt

3 tbsp (45 mL) chopped sundried tomatoes in oil, drained

2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh basil

1 tsp (5 mL) Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp (1 mL) freshly ground black pepper

8 thin slices whole grain bread

2oz (60 g) thinly sliced aged Gouda (such as Beemster) or cheddar

6oz (175 g) thinly sliced cooked Ontario turkey breast, divided

1 tsp (5 mL) canola oil

Instructions

In small bowl, stir together yogurt, tomatoes, basil, Dijon and pepper. Spread mixture evenly over four of the bread slices. Divide cheese into four equal portions and layer over the yogurt spread on each of the bread slices. Press in slightly for cheese to stick. Top the cheese on each bread slice with 1 1/2 oz (45 g) of turkey and cover each with remaining four bread slices. Brush one side of each sandwich with some of the oil and place oil side down in nonstick skillet over medium low heat. Cook for about 3 minutes or until golden brown. Brush top side of sandwich with remaining oil and turn sandwich over carefully using spatula and your hands. Cook for about 3 minutes or until golden brown and filling is hot.

Tip: For really thin slices of cheese use a cheese slicer or vegetable peeler.

Photo, videos and recipe rights, courtesy of Ontario Turkey.

© Copyright 2018 Turkey Farmers of Ontario. All Rights Reserved.