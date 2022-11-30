Wow-Worthy Tech Gifts for Everyone on Your List

When it comes to gift giving, you can’t go wrong with the latest tech. The trick is finding the right thing for each person on your list. Whether it’s a long-coveted big-ticket item or something helpful they didn’t know they needed, a tech gift is sure to be a welcome surprise for anyone unwrapping it. Not sure where to start? The Source has done the work for you! They’ve curated their top gift lists to help you find something amazing for any age or personality type. The Source truly is a one-stop shop (in-store or online) for all your holiday gift-giving wins.
Here are a few gifting suggestions from the pros at The Source to jump-start your shopping.
For the health buff who’s always raising the bar on their fitness goals
…help them set their next personal best.
OtterBox Phone Case, from $19.96
With an ultra-durable shock-absorbing phone case from OtterBox, there’s no need to worry if they drop their phone during a high-intensity sweat sesh, outdoor run or adventurous hike.
Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch, $299.99
New and exclusive to The Source, this Fitbit come in an elegant Copper Rose and Beet colourway—sure to look chic during HIIT. Plus, it has tons of fab features: a built-in GPS, a heart-rate monitor, real-time workout stats and more!
Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones, $329.99
Your favourite runner can keep the tunes pumping through to the finish line with these lightweight earbuds. Boasting nine hours of listening time on one charge, these Powerbeats are also equipped with sweat- and water-resistant tips to keep them secure through the most dynamic workouts.
For the social-savvy teen
…these winning gifts may motivate them to put their phone down (briefly) and even give you a hug.
Helix/Retrak Power Bank, $19.99
This pocket-sized power bank can charge a phone from anywhere, so your teen can go ahead and perfect that TikTok dance out in the park without worrying about their dwindling battery.
Razer Kishi V2, $129.99
Never again fear long road trips with easily bored kids. This console-quality mobile controller simply snaps to their phone, giving them the power to game on the go with the comfort and versatility that comes from a controller.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, see store for amazing price
Snapping the perfect selfie has never been so simple. This new-generation flip phone is all about Flex Mode, which embraces the art of being truly hands-free, allowing your teen to text, call and take photos and videos via voice activation.
For the big WOW under the tree
…gifts for the whole family—some things are worth the splurge.
Eufy Robovac 25C Max WiFi Smart Robot Vacuum, $299.99
No time to vacuum? No problem. This robot vac, controlled via smartphone, will clean every nook and cranny with impressive suction, so the family can focus on fun. It’s like giving the gift of time!
Xbox Series S Console, $379.99
This Xbox—the smallest ever—is entirely digital, lightning-fast and not just for the gamer in your house; everyone can stream their favourite shows in 4K from this super-sleek console, too.
Samsung Freestyle, Smart FHD Portable LED Projector $1,149.99
Home movie nights done right. Treat your fam to this premium HD projector for screens up to 100 inches, complete with surround-sound speakers, and they’ll be begging to spend more time together—they may even offer to pop the popcorn!
For the eternal adventurer
…help get them equipped for their next big trip.
Tile Mate, $34.99
This tracker can be placed on valuables, luggage, keys and more to easily pinpoint their location from the owner’s phone. Nothing like making the hassle of travelling a bit easier!
Amazon Blink Outdoor Security Cameras, $239.99
Peace of mind in a present. Globetrotters can monitor their front door from afar using these long-lasting outdoor cameras with night vision, motion detection and two-way audio to help deter unwanted guests.
Acer Chromebook Spin 513 LTE Laptop, $549.99
Give them the gear to work on the go. This ultra-lightweight laptop is the size of a sheet of paper, holds a 14-hour battery charge and connects to LTE, so they can work even when out of Wi-Fi range.
