The Rise of the Skincare Routine

Fall is a season of fresh starts and it’s the perfect time to bring a moment of reflection into your everyday. Incorporating mindfulness into routine activities is an easy way to re-centre and transform an everyday task into a more conscious routine.

Since 1921, holistic skincare company Weleda has focused on being in tune with nature and committed to creating products that are as kind to the environment as they are to the skin. Now the company wants to help its customers to be in tune with themselves, too — in mind, body and spirit — and has developed spa-like wellness routines that are easy to do at home. And the benefits go beyond the bathroom: some of Weleda’s ingredients are sourced from biodynamic gardeners and are grown in fair-trade partnerships. Precious plant-rich elements like calming calendula and regenerating pomegranate are gently extracted and combined in unique formulas to help your skin be at its healthiest. When you’re feeling in balance on the inside, it shows on the outside: In taking the time to care for your skin, you’re also taking a moment to care for yourself.

Stress-Relief Routine

Environmental pollutants, lack of sleep and busy lifestyles can result in feeling out of balance. A moment of mindfulness, coupled with nourishing formulas, can help restore an inner and outer glow.

Sweep a cotton pad soaked in milky One-Step Cleanser & Toner over your face and neck, while setting your intentions for the day. The mildly astringent witch hazel tones and iris root extract helps to regulate moisture levels in the skin, while citrus essential oils energize you. Next, breathe deeply while you massage Renewing Day Cream — Wild Rose into your skin. Wild musk rose seed smooths the skin and the fragrance of soft damask rose petals transports your senses. Lastly, with your ring finger, delicately massage Renewing Eye Cream — Wild Rose around the eye area. Wild musk rose seed oil moisturizes, while peach kernel oil works to improve barrier function, both of which help to make skin appear dewy and smooth.

Time taken: three minutes

Soothing Routine

Skin sensitivity can be aggravated by everything from temperature to pollution. These three simple steps can help protect your skin, and your mindset, for the whole day.

Slowly run a cotton pad saturated with Sensitive Care Cleansing Lotion — Almond across your face and benefit from the gentle sweet almond and mild plum kernel oils, which are similar to the natural oils in the skin and help to keep it nourished. Squeeze a pea-sized amount of Sensitive Care Facial Cream — Almond onto your fingertips and close your eyes as you spread it upwards and outwards into your face. In this comforting, rich formula, deeply moisturizing almond seed oil balances the skin. As indulgent as it is effective, the Sensitive Care Calming Oil — Almond is the perfect final step. Close your eyes while you massage in a few drops of nourishing essential oils, including blackthorn blossom, which create a layer to cushion the skin and reduce sensitivity, while offering a luxurious texture and sweet aroma.

Time taken: five minutes

Brightening Routine

Dull, dry skin can be a sign that you are spreading yourself too thinly and the Original Ultra Rich Cream Skin Food is a simple solution to boost skin and encourage a little time out.

Nighttime Routine: Spread a thick layer of rich Skin Food on the forehead, moving down the nose and then to the chin. Moisturizing beeswax nourishes the skin while essential oils, including chamomile, calm the senses. After 10 minutes of relaxation, massage in the remaining cream for a dewy, healthy-looking glow. On-the-Go Routine: A travel-size tube of Skin Food makes it easy to take a moment for yourself — and your skin. Squeeze out a pearl-sized amount and dab onto the cheekbones, moving upwards to your brow and then down towards your jawline. Tapping increases circulation and makes skin appear brighter, as does the rosemary leaf extract, while marigold extract gently nourishes. Close your eyes for a few breaths and enjoy inhaling the botanicals. Within a few moments, you’ve achieved a glow on the go.

Time taken: 60 seconds to 10 minutes

All Weleda products are cruelty-free, paraben-free, phthalates-free and synthetic-fragrance-free. All face, baby, body, hair and oral-care products are certified natural by NATRUE, Europe's leading natural certifier.