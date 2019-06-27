Smart Summer Travel

Whether you’re planning a relaxing getaway, romantic vacation or exciting family adventure, one thing’s for sure: unexpected pitfalls cause stress – and that’s the last thing you need! Here’s how to keep your vacation as enjoyable as possible.

Start planning early – and don’t do it alone. Once you’ve settled on a spot (or even if you haven’t!), it’s time to bring in the troops. Sure, you could do all the booking yourself online, but why not take advantage of travel pros who know exactly what to do? A travel agent can help you find perfect places to visit, the best time to go, and find the best deals, saving you both time and money. Best of all, there’s no surprises or hidden fees – the price you’re quoted for vacation packages and rental cars reflects all included applicable taxes. If you’re a Costco member, try Costco Travel , a trusted service that negotiates the best value and passes the savings on to you and offers special perks like room upgrades.

Put your credit card to work! When you let your credit card do some heavy lifting, you can sit back and relax. Consider a card that offers cashback rewards like the Capital One Costco Mastercard. This card doubles as a Costco membership for convenient shopping before a trip, and also includes travel benefits like common carrier travel accident insurance, car rental collision/loss damage waiver, baggage delay and travel assistance.

Arrange for when you’re away. Now that your family’s plan is sorted, make arrangements for your pets and home. Whether you’re having your furry family members boarded or having them cared for in your home, always have a back-up person and plan. Make sure your vet has your credit card info on file in case of any emergencies. Keep your home safe by ensuring mail and newspapers are collected (or put on hold if you’re going away for a while) and let your neighbours know your plans so they can keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

Protect yourself. The advantages your credit card offers shouldn’t end with booking! Using your credit card while traveling can give you an added layer of protection if your card is lost or stolen, or you fall victim to fraud. Some credit card companies, such as Capital One, even offer opt-in fraud detection features like two-way fraud alerts and purchase notifications that can help you spot unusual activity. Capital One can even place a temporary block on your lost card – a great solution for when you’re not sure if your card has really been lost or stolen or was simply tucked away in the wrong suitcase.

Keep cash at a minimum. Sure, you’ll need a bit on hand for tolls and quick treats, but carrying large sums is never recommended. Cash can so easily be lost or stolen – and you don’t want to spend your trip wandering around looking for ATMs. Instead, use your credit card, which will provide a record of transactions you made, and many have the added benefit of liability and fraud protection if something goes wrong.