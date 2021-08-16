Skin Consultation on Demand

Whether you’re looking to tackle fine lines or are generally wondering how to best care for your skin, Skinconsult AI is your online destination for skin analysis. A skin aging algorithm that was developed with dermatologists, this digital tool works in three easy steps to detect, analyze and compare seven signs of aging. The program will identify your skin’s strengths and priorities and will provide you with a personalized skincare routine so you’re able to set and achieve your skin goals.
3 easy steps to get your personalized skincare routine:
3 women, 3 personal regimes. Targeted skincare routines for healthy, glowing skin:
Yray
Looking to boost radiance and prevent fine lines, there are a few key products Yray can introduce to her skincare routine. Yray’s Skinconsult AI analysis provided her with a targeted skincare routine that will provide lightweight hydration to her skin. Ingredients like hydrating hyaluronic acid to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles, vitamin C to improve skin quality, texture and luminosity and rhamnose, a natural sugar, which helps firm and smooth the skin as well as improve its tone.
Hydrating Routine
Liftactiv Supreme H.A. Wrinkle Filler and Liftactiv Supreme Firming Anti-Aging Day Cream for Normal-Combination Skin. Added care with the use of Mineral 89 Fortifying Daily Skin Booster and Liftactiv Specialist Peptide-C Anti-Aging Ampoules.
Claudia
Mature skin needs rich, hydrating skincare that will deliver moisture deep into her skin along with specific products that will boost elasticity and firmness. Her skin analysis showed that she can benefit from a skincare regime that’s specifically formulated for menopausal skin. Introducing hyaluronic acid and pro-xylane will help to improve elasticity and hydration in Claudia’s skin. Her personalized skincare routine targets loss of density, dullness and dryness and will add a healthy, overall radiance to her complexion.
Menopause Routine
Mineral 89 Fortifying Daily Skin Booster and Neovadiol Compensating Complex Anti-Aging Densifying Moisturizer for Mature Skin. Added care with the use of Liftactiv H.A.Wrinkle Filler and Liftactiv Specialist Peptide-C Anti-Aging Ampoules.
Miranda
Anti-aging and brightening are the focus for Miranda’s skincare routine. Glow-getting ingredients like vitamin C will work to target hyperpigmentation while preventing further free radical damage on her skin. According to her online skin analysis, Miranda can also benefit from a lightweight hydrator like hyaluronic acid which will provide moisture for her skin without feeling heavy. Peptides are another recommended ingredient within her personalized skincare routine; the anti-aging go-to will help to maintain and boost her collagen production.
Skin Brightening Routine
Liftactiv Specialist Peptide-C Anti-Aging Ampoules, and Liftactiv Collagen Specialist Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer. Added care with the use of Mineral 89 Fortifying Daily Skin Booster and Liftactiv Supreme H.A. Wrinkle Filler.
