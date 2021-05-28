Six Ways To Support Your Immune System

After a long and draining winter season, you’re finally ready to enjoy the backyard, take longer walks through the park and even put those sport-leggings to proper use. The last thing you’d want is to feel a sore throat coming on.
But what else can you do to help keep colds at bay? Here are six easy ways to incorporate some best health practices into your day to day.
Wash hands—often
We’ll say it, and we’ll say it again: germs can live on hard surfaces like light switches, door handles and computer keyboards for up to 24 hours. Wash hands often and try to keep them away from your eyes, nose and mouth. It’s also helpful to keep a moisturizer handy, so your skin doesn’t dry out and crack.
Compensate for your caffeine
How much water should you drink a day? Research says there’s no one-size-fits-all answer, but a good rule of thumb is two to three cups per hour, especially if you’re a big coffee drinker. Drinking lots of water helps flush bacteria and other toxins through your system, plus helps transport essential nutrients and oxygen to your cells.
Stick to your sleep routine
Not only does lack of sleep make you more vulnerable to whatever viruses are circulating, but it can also prolong recovery from illness. Try to be consistent about sleep and wake-up times. It helps to make your bedroom a dark, cool, tech-free zone and avoid heavy food, caffeine and alcohol near bedtime. If you can’t resist a nap, try to keep it short and sweet in the early afternoon.
Keep moving
Exercise keeps air moving through the lungs, boosts immune cells to help fight off infections and increases blood flow in the body. It also helps keep stress levels down—a bonus that your immune system will thank you for.
Soak up the sun
The lack of daylight can take a toll on your mind and body. While the urge to cozy up on the couch after a long day of work is strong, walking, exercising or playing outdoors—while the sun is up—gives your body a blast of vitamin D, an important support for healthy immune function, Layer up and embrace the season!
