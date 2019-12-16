Simple ways to winterproof your home and vehicle for the season

Shift into winter mode

Avoiding the roads during a snowstorm is always the best plan, but it’s not always realistic. Indeed, you’re likely to face some gnarly roads at least a few times throughout the winter. The most important thing you’ll do to keep yourself and others safe on the road is outfitting your vehicle with winter tires designed to improve traction in snowy, icy conditions. Hint: If you’re buying new tires, look for ones marked with the snowflake logo. If you’re installing last year’s tires, be sure to check their tread to make sure the tires are still in good shape. A routine vehicle maintenance check is always advisable, as is changing your wiper blades. Finally, always keep your windshield-washer tank full—plus a spare tire and spare windshield-washer container in the trunk. Stock your car with an emergency preparedness kit (jumper cables, traction grills, a shovel and some blankets, for starters) – essential in the event of a breakdown or accident.

If you’re stranded, stay in your car and call for help! Some insurance providers, including belairdirect, provide roadside-assistance programs. Services vary, but they may include everything from changing tires and unlocking doors to delivering gas, towing, and boosting the battery.

Stay off the road (or opt for public transit)

Few things cause more anxiety than being in a traffic jam—except maybe driving during a snowstorm. Do you have to leave home for work or an appointment? Always check the weather and traffic reports before stepping out the door. It’ll help you decide to add a layer of clothing if the temperature is predicted to drop but will also let you know if road conditions are bad enough to consider choosing public transit. In extreme conditions, more and more employers offer the opportunity to work remotely when technology permits, so why not talk to your boss about this option?

Protect your home

Your home should be a haven of comfort and warmth—especially through the winter months. Before the deep freeze descends, call in the pros to have your furnace serviced and, if you have a fireplace, your chimney swept. Check that gutters are clear (obstructions can cause leaks during a thaw) and that roof shingles are intact. Want to save on utility bills? This is a good time to switch to smart thermostats that can be programmed remotely. Also, check and eliminate any drafts around windows and doors. Finally, devote a spot in your home—be it a shelf, drawer or well-identified storage box tucked into a closet—for an emergency preparedness kit stocked with basic essentials including flashlights, batteries and bottled water.

