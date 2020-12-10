RISE Up Your Holiday Cocktail Game This Season

In many ways, the words “healthy” and “holidays” are incongruous. Cookie-free Christmas? No thanks. Fat-free eggnog? Hard pass. But what if you could load up on probiotics and antioxidants while sipping a fabulous, tasty cocktail? One secret ingredient can make that a reality: RISE Kombucha.
A toast to your kombucha
Kombucha, a fermented tea beverage filled with supremely good-for-you living cultures, has been prized for its extraordinary health benefits for centuries.
“The fermentation process involved in making RISE Kombucha uses its mother SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) to help produce good gut bacteria called probiotics,” explains Registered Dietician and Abbey’s Kitchen Blogger Abbey Sharp. “A lot of people don’t know this, but 70% of your immune system lives in your gut so keeping it strong and healthy is one of the best things you can do to support your health this colder season. I recommend getting in lots of fibre rich fruits and vegetables, and probiotic-rich foods and drinks like RISE Kombucha. RISE is packed with antioxidants, organic acids and probiotics for healthy digestion, plus it’s available in a wide range of flavours that taste great.”
The Mother or symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (a.k.a. SCOBY) is at the heart of kombucha’s power. It’s where the potent live cultures (there are at least three billion of them in every 414mL bottle of RISE Kombucha*), antioxidants and organic acids originate. Unlike many popular kombucha drinks, RISE Kombucha is raw, living and unpasteurized, teeming with gut-friendly yeast and bacteria. The Montreal-made beverage is low in sugar, gluten and GMO-free, vegan, organic and perhaps most importantly, really delicious.
There are eight flavours to try in RISE Kombucha’s classic line (including Lychee & Jasmine, Hibiscus & Rose Hips and Blueberry & Maple) and four in the 1g line.
RISE Kombucha makes for the perfect daily pick-me-up, but if you’re looking for a way to inject new flavour to your holiday libations, (why wouldn’t you?), it makes for a delicious cocktail mixer, too.
Get a Little Naughty with RISE Kombucha
Holiday gatherings are sure to look a little bit different this year—ugly sweater-themed Zoom happy hour, anyone? — but there’s no better way to get in the festive spirit than with a signature cocktail. While most cocktails tend to be laden with sugar thanks to mixers like juice or soda, swapping them for RISE Kombucha adds a natural effervescence and complex flavour while keeping sugar to a minimum.
Recipe Exclusive: A Tale of Two Roses
While the RISE Kombucha website features plenty of exceptional drink recipes to help you channel your inner mixologist this holiday season, we offer an extra-special treat: a RISE Kombucha cocktail developed exclusively for Chatelaine readers. A seasonal combination of pomegranate and rosemary round out the flavours of Hibiscus & Rose Hips Kombucha, with a hint of lime. With its beautiful hue, it was designed to please eyes and palates alike. With a bright, balanced flavour and Christmas-ready palette, this festive libation is sure to get as much attention as you-know-what by Mariah Carey.
Create your home-made Rosemary Simple Syrup:
Combine 2.5 cups of sugar, 2.5 cups of water, and 60g of rosemary into a medium-sized pot. Bring contents to a slow boil, stirring constantly until sugar is completely dissolved. Remove from heat and let cool. Transfer into a sterilized container and refrigerate overnight. Strain and discard rosemary after 24 hours.
Cheers to the holidays and beyond
If your region allows small gatherings, bring an assortment of RISE Kombucha as a hostess gift. Trust us, the hosts don’t need yet another bottle of wine. While you’re at it, do yourself a favour and stock your fridge with a few bottles of Fresh Ginger RISE Kombucha. This slightly spicy flavour is an excellent hangover helper.
Come Dry January, keep the kombucha flowing! RISE Kombucha not only has enough potency to pass as a new-year resolution but is delicious enough not to fizz out (pun intended!) by mid-month. Translation? Whether you drink it straight from the bottle or make fancy mocktails a daily ritual, it’s the easiest, most delicious resolution you’ll ever make.
Cheers to a happy and, most importantly, tastier holiday season!
*on average, at bottling.