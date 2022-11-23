I Tried It: Styling My Hair With Revlon One-Step Tools

I’ve always had a love/hate relationship with my curls. Growing up, I was jealous of those with effortlessly smooth and silky hair. I was constantly at battle with my coarse curls—trying to tame the frizz and knots was a daily mission. I would even resort to harshly straightening them which—surprise, surprise—would only lead to more frizz and damage.
My heat styling routine has evolved since my middle school straightening sessions. Fortunately, I discovered blow dry brushes work best for my hair type. Unfortunately, I realized the one I use is too drying and damaging for my curls. For the sake of my locks, it was time to try something new. Enter Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer PLUS and One-Step Blowout Curls.
The look and feel
When I first unboxed these two innovative hair tools, I noticed they were both sleeker and lighter than anything I’ve used in the past. Starting with the One-Step Volumizer PLUS, I initially stayed on high to dry my hair and then moved my way down to avoid overheating my curls, although this tool is designed to minimize heat exposure by up to 50% versus drying and styling separately. I worked through my hair section-by-section and was left with a sleek, shiny and voluminous blowout. Not only did my hair have more body, it looked and felt smoother, bouncier and healthier. I also noticed that my hand was less tired, which was in part due to the slimmer handle. Plus, it comes with a removable head which makes it even easier to store or pack away while travelling.
Putting the tools to the test
At this point, my hair was fully blown-out, but I also wanted to experiment with their One-Step Blowout Curls tool in order to add some more texture and bounce, especially for the pieces in the front. It blends a curling iron and hair dryer into one product, which intrigued me because where had this been all my life? It’s designed with a vented barrel that evenly distributes heated air around your hair, which is gentler on hair than a plated heat. It’s also designed with a clamp to help you secure your section of hair as you wrap it around the barrel. Since I don’t normally use a curler, especially a clamped one, I had a bit of a learning curve; but after two attempts, I quickly caught on and was able to easily curl my wispy bangs and face-framing pieces. I even dampened my bangs to truly put it to the test and it dried and styled those pieces beautifully. Plus, thanks to its cool tip and slim handle, I was able to seamlessly style my hair without any accidental burning or discomfort.
Experimenting with holiday-ready styles
Once I got the hang of both tools, I was excited to test out a few looks that I could easily pull off for the holiday season.
My first look was a classic, bouncy blowout. I added a bit more volume and texture to the top of my hair by blowing out those sections from the bottom up using the One-Step Volumizer PLUS on the cool setting. I also went in with One-Step Blowout Curls to add more chunky curls throughout, especially my bangs. I finished the styling with a touch of hair spray and dry shampoo to my roots for even more volume and brushed it out with a wide-toothed comb.
My second look was a high ponytail. I pulled my hair back into a pony while leaving my two front pieces out and brushed my hair back with a little hair spray to get a smooth finish. Then, I took those two pieces and curled them using the One-Step Blowout Curls for extra body and definition. I then finished my whole look with some hair spray. Chic and easy, it’s perfect for a holiday party.
Finally, I adore the way my curls look in a half up, half down updo, so I decided to put it to the test with my blown-out hair. I opted for a middle part for this look and left my front pieces out as I pulled back the top layer of my hair into a mini ponytail. Similar to my second look, I styled those front pieces with the One-Step Blowout Curls, as well as a few other strands that I thought deserved some extra love. This was my favourite style out of the bunch. Super fun and flirty—great for any event.
If you’ve been on the hunt for a blowout brush or new curling tool, but aren’t sure which brand to go with, I wholeheartedly recommend Revlon’s One-Step collection, specifically the One-Step Volumizer PLUS and One-Step Blowout Curls. I’ve never been able to achieve a blowout from home that’s this smooth, shiny, voluminous and long-lasting. It will definitely be my secret weapon once those holiday parties roll around.
