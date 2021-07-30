Sponsored

Three refreshing wine-based cocktails for your next patio hang

Expand your summer cocktail list with these always affordable and delicious Winemaker's House wines.

The Winemaker's House Updated

The Winemaker’s House Merlot, Rosé, and Sauvignon Blanc star in three deliciously fresh—and easy to make!—drinks. From a flavourful sangria to a thirst-quenching berry granita (a frozen beverage made of shaved ice), these cocktails recipes will make hosting a breeze.

Photo: Carmen Cheung

1. Grapefruit Sparkler

The Winemaker’s House sauvignon blanc is crisp with gentle notes of tropical fruits, perfect for an adults-only summer treat. And best of all, it only takes 10 minutes to make. Serves 12.

Ingredients

Method: Stir grapefruit juice, Winemaker’s House Sauvignon Blanc, spiced rum, rosemary sprigs and sliced grapefruit in a trifle bowl. Top with ice and a splash of soda water, if desired.

2. Red Berry Granita

The Winemaker’s House Merlot is fruit forward and wonderfully smooth; the ideal ingredient to our thirst-quenching granita made with the perfect balance of orange citrus and sweetness. Serves 12.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups of The Winemaker’s House Merlot
  • 300g frozen, thawed raspberries (about 2 1/2 cups)
  • 1 1/2 cups apple juice
  • 2 tsp orange zest
  • 3/4 cup fresh orange juice, (about 3 oranges)
  • Blackberries, for garnish
  • Raspberries, for garnish

Method: Push raspberries through a sieve into a measuring cup, using the bottom of a ladle. It should measure 3/4 cup. Discard seeds.

Stir The Winemaker’s House Merlot with raspberry purée, apple juice, and orange zest and juice in an 8 x 8-in. baking dish or resealable container. Cover and freeze until firm, about 6 hr, preferably overnight.

Scrape dish with a fork to form icy flakes. Serve and garnish with blackberries and raspberries. Keeps well in freezer for 2 weeks.

3. Rosé Sangria

Think pink with this fruity and crowd-pleasing rosé-based sangria. The Winemaker’s House rosé levels up your summertime sangria with soft floral notes and hints of tropical strawberry, melon and cherry. Serves 6.

Ingredients

  • 750-mL bottle of The Winemaker’s House Rosé
  • 1 peach
  • 1 cup chopped watermelon
  • 5 halved strawberries
  • Handful of raspberries
  • 2 cups white grape juice
  • Soda water, for serving

Method: Chop 1 peach into small pieces. Add to a pitcher, along with 1 cup chopped watermelon, 5 halved strawberries and a handful of raspberries. Pour in 2 cups white grape juice and a 750-mL bottle The Winemaker’s House Rosé. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 1 day. Serve over ice topped up with a bit of soda water, if you like.

