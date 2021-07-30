Three refreshing wine-based cocktails for your next patio hang

The Winemaker’s House Merlot, Rosé, and Sauvignon Blanc star in three deliciously fresh—and easy to make!—drinks. From a flavourful sangria to a thirst-quenching berry granita (a frozen beverage made of shaved ice), these cocktails recipes will make hosting a breeze.
1. Grapefruit Sparkler
The Winemaker’s House sauvignon blanc is crisp with gentle notes of tropical fruits, perfect for an adults-only summer treat. And best of all, it only takes 10 minutes to make. Serves 12.
Ingredients
- 750 mL The Winemaker’s House Sauvignon Blanc
- 5 cups ruby red grapefruit juice
- 3/4 cup spiced rum
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme or rosemary
- 1 thinly sliced red grapefruit
- Soda water, for serving
Method: Stir grapefruit juice, Winemaker’s House Sauvignon Blanc, spiced rum, rosemary sprigs and sliced grapefruit in a trifle bowl. Top with ice and a splash of soda water, if desired.
2. Red Berry Granita
The Winemaker’s House Merlot is fruit forward and wonderfully smooth; the ideal ingredient to our thirst-quenching granita made with the perfect balance of orange citrus and sweetness. Serves 12.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups of The Winemaker’s House Merlot
- 300g frozen, thawed raspberries (about 2 1/2 cups)
- 1 1/2 cups apple juice
- 2 tsp orange zest
- 3/4 cup fresh orange juice, (about 3 oranges)
- Blackberries, for garnish
- Raspberries, for garnish
Method: Push raspberries through a sieve into a measuring cup, using the bottom of a ladle. It should measure 3/4 cup. Discard seeds.
Stir The Winemaker’s House Merlot with raspberry purée, apple juice, and orange zest and juice in an 8 x 8-in. baking dish or resealable container. Cover and freeze until firm, about 6 hr, preferably overnight.
Scrape dish with a fork to form icy flakes. Serve and garnish with blackberries and raspberries. Keeps well in freezer for 2 weeks.
3. Rosé Sangria
Think pink with this fruity and crowd-pleasing rosé-based sangria. The Winemaker’s House rosé levels up your summertime sangria with soft floral notes and hints of tropical strawberry, melon and cherry. Serves 6.
Ingredients
- 750-mL bottle of The Winemaker’s House Rosé
- 1 peach
- 1 cup chopped watermelon
- 5 halved strawberries
- Handful of raspberries
- 2 cups white grape juice
- Soda water, for serving
Method: Chop 1 peach into small pieces. Add to a pitcher, along with 1 cup chopped watermelon, 5 halved strawberries and a handful of raspberries. Pour in 2 cups white grape juice and a 750-mL bottle The Winemaker’s House Rosé. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 1 day. Serve over ice topped up with a bit of soda water, if you like.
