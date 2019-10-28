Meet Vinny and Shannon: The Voices of Virgin Mornings

Vinny, you were born and raised in Montreal. How did you introduce Shannon to the city?

V: Well, the first thing she had to do was see a Habs game at the Bell Centre. It’s one of the greatest places in the world!

S: We also saw Shawn Mendes at the Bell Centre. For everyone else, it was just a show at the Bell Centre but, for me, there were stars in my eyes. I was like a kid in a candy shop thinking, “Wow, this is right here in my own Montreal backyard!”

Besides Les Canadiens, what do you love about the city?

V: There are so many unique things about our city: the diversity, the energy, the European vibe… We tend to take some of these things for granted but spending time with Shannon, who is experiencing these things for the first time, has reminded me how great this city is. The food is amazing too!

Yes, the food! Shannon, what are some of your favourite eats, so far?

S: Well, the poutine is out of this world because the cheese curds are on another level. The coffee in Montreal is outstanding! I also had my first Montreal smoked meat sandwich at Snowdon Deli… And the bagels! Oh, the bagels!

I have to ask: Fairmount or St-Viateur?

V: St-Viateur all the way!

S: No idea! I’ve only tried Fairmount so far.

It’s only been a short while, but what do you love the most about working with each other?

V: I love that Shannon is a ball of energy. She’s so much fun, she’s filled with positive energy and she’s completely unpredictable. I never know what she’s going to say next – especially since she doesn’t have much of a filter! I think she’s actually a secret weapon for the show.

S: I’m lucky to work with Vinny because he’s genuine. I know that sounds cheesy but, in this industry, there are a lot of big personalities and I was a little worried coming here that he would be a diva. But he’s not! Vinny is like my older brother, and I feel safe around him. When I go home after working with him and our amazing producer Adam, I feel like I’ve spent the morning with my best friends.

What do you hope to achieve through the show?

S: We want to make everyone’s day a little brighter. Vinny and I genuinely enjoy each other’s company, and what’s cool is that it’s apparent when we’re on air. It’s almost contagious for listeners.

V: I think it’s also about being real and transparent. We share little things that happen to us and they’re things everyone can relate to.

S: We’re also really community minded and want to utilize this platform for good. And if we can make you smile just once in the morning, our work is done.

Tune in to Virgin Mornings With Vinny and Shannon, weekdays starting at 5:30.