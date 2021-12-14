8 Ways To Make Doing Laundry Better

Have you heard about poor Sisyphus? This doomed character from Greek mythology is cursed to forever push a rock up a mountain only to have it roll right back down again. Now imagine that rock is a full hamper of dirty laundry and that pretty much sums up most peoples’ relationship to this seemingly never-ending chore. (Didn’t you JUST do laundry two seconds ago?! Oh, probably). And now you might also be adding feeling a little environmental guilt every time you slam your washer door on yet another load of filthy jeans and watching it fill up with hot, sudsy water. Everybody’s got both efficiency and sustainability on their minds these days and it can be a lot to think about when you’re just trying to get through the day. Here are eight easy ways to wash smarter—that’s both easier on you, and the environment.
Wash on cold
Unless you’re trying to brighten up a whole load of whites or the label on your garment specifies it should be laundered in hot water, washing on cold uses less energy, is easier on most fabrics and may even save you money on your utility bills. Even just using warm water instead of piping hot can cut a load’s energy use in half.
Use the right amount of detergent
It's way too easy to overpour when you're wrestling with massive heavy jugs, which means you're wasting your detergent and your money.
Always do a full load
We know, we know—it can be annoying to wait to run a load when your partner, really, really needs his “only nice sweatshirt” RIGHT NOW but waiting until your washer is full (but not overstuffed) means you’re getting the biggest bang for your buck from the water, detergent and energy used to power every load.
Check with your utilities company to see if they have a time-of-day program
A lot of utilities will offer lower rates if you do your laundry at non-peak times of the day. Now, this may be overnight, but perhaps you’re a night owl? Many modern machines also give you the capability to schedule your wash ahead of time, too.
Use a detergent that’s actually kind of…cute?

And one that smells nice…or doesn’t smell at all

Love your appliances and they’ll love you back

You don’t have to spend fancy to smell fancy
