4 Easy Ways To Make Your Gut Happy In The New Year

When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, “Show my digestive system more love!” deserves a spot on everyone’s list—because being regular means one less thing to worry about.
Here are four easy ways to get going.
Fill up with fibre
Getting enough fibre in your diet keeps your digestive system moving smoothly. It promotes regular bowel movements, makes stool easier to pass and can even help lower your risk of colon cancer. Plus, it helps feed all the good bacteria that call your gut home so that they can multiply. Health Canada recommends 25 grams of fibre per day for women and 38 grams per day for men, so load up on fruit and vegetables, beans and legumes, and whole-grain breads, pastas and cereals.
Tip: If you’re not used to a lot of fibre in your diet, introduce it slowly to help prevent gas and bloating.
Say hello to hydration
A a well-hydrated gut is a happy gut. You know all that fibre you’re now going to eat? Well, as it moves through your digestive tract, it needs fluid in order to keep stool soft and easy to pass. Hydration also helps your digestive system break down and process foods so you can better absorb nutrients. Water is the ideal source of hydration, and the amount you need will depend on various factors, including your activity level—the more you sweat, the more water you should drink.
Tip: Consume foods with high water content (think lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and watermelon) to increase your daily intake.
Aim for more activity
It’s simple: the more you move your body, the better your digestive system moves things along. You don’t need to run a marathon or climb a mountain—but if that’s your jam, go for it!—just try to include some kind of physical activity in your day, every day. That could be as simple as taking the stairs instead of an elevator, parking your car farther away from the mall entrance or going for a short walk after dinner.
Tip: For a relaxing, low-impact, gut-friendly activity, even gentle yoga can help.
Reach for relief
Despite your best efforts, there may be occasions when your digestive system gets a little… backed up. Prolonged constipation merits a trip to your doctor, but if you suffer from occasional constipation, using a laxative can help speed up bowel movements so you and your gut get the relief you need.
