The Ultimate Winter Boot Shopping Guide

Winters in Canada can be rather unpredictable. Between freezing temps, slush puddles, salt stains and mud, you have to be prepared for everything, and being armed with a solid pair of winter boots is key.
Now, when you hear “solid pair of winter boots,” you may imagine something heavy, clunky and unflattering. Fortunately winter boots have come a long way, and now you can invest in something that stands up to Canadian winters, and looks great doing it. Case in point: Kamik.
This Canadian footwear brand was founded in 1898 with a mission to produce comfortable and durable products for families to help them get outside year-round. In fact, Kamik’s philosophy is that there is no such thing as bad weather, only bad footwear. From winter boots to sandals, Kamik styles are designed to be classics you’ll wear year after year.
Investing in winter boots that will last and look great for years requires a bit of research; here’s what to consider as you shop:
Style
When shopping for a pair of boots, utility and warmth should always be considered first, but it’s also important to invest in a pair that you feel good in. Opt for classic over trendy for a style that you’ll still love years from now. For instance, Kamik’s Heritage 1898 Collection’s styles are designed in neutral hues with timeless styles that blend seamlessly with any look.
Materials
Strong and durable materials are the key to weather-proof boots. Look for a pair made with leather, nylon or rubber—or if you’re shopping with Kamik, you can get all three in one pair. These materials are pre-treated to be waterproof and resistant to harsh Canadian winters. All materials are sourced with an eye toward sustainability; synthetic rubber is recyclable and nylons are PFC-free. All of Kamik’s leather are sourced from gold-rated tanneries as designated by the Leather Working Group, and have been manufactured in facilities specifically designed to control water and energy consumption and limit chemical application.
Warmth
Along with being water-proof, warmth is of vital importance. Make sure your boot has removable liners; these provide extra warmth and comfort, and allow for washing to increase the life of your boots. Most of Kamik’s styles are also designed with HEAT-MX insulation, made from recycled and recyclable materials, which helps remove moisture for ultimate comfort and warmth. If you live in a place with lots of snow, a taller pair with faux fur or a shearling collar and lining will be best for optimal warmth and coverage.
Sizing
We pull out our thickest and coziest socks during the winter, so make sure you buy a pair of boots that have enough room. Think twice about sizing down; in fact, depending on which style you choose, it may be best to size up for ultimate comfort. Trying boots before you buy or getting properly sized at your nearby Kamik retailer is the best way to ensure you get the perfect fit.
Sustainability
More and more, shoppers invest in brands that align with their values. The Kamik 1898 Collection is designed and made in Canada, with local and foreign materials that make them re-usable year after year. Kamik has also been dedicated to implementing more sustainable production practices since 1993, from working towards zero-waste factories to using products made from recycled plastic materials.
Ready to start shopping? Here are five of our favourite boots from Kamik:
1. Sienna 3 Winter Boot
This durable yet chic winter boot features a cozy quilted style, eco-friendly leather, a waterproof and lightweight rubber outsole and thermal insulation. They’re warm down to -20°C and also provide traction on slippery ice, slush or mud. $159.99, kamik.com