The Ultimate Winter Boot Shopping Guide

Plus: Why this Canadian boot brand needs to be on your winter gear shopping radar.

1. Sienna 3 Winter Boot

This durable yet chic winter boot features a cozy quilted style, eco-friendly leather, a waterproof and lightweight rubber outsole and thermal insulation. They’re warm down to -20°C and also provide traction on slippery ice, slush or mud. $159.99, kamik.com

2. Abigail Rain Boot

These cute and functional wellies have lightweight waterproof bottoms, making it easy to trudge through mud, snow, slush and puddles. Plus: they’re fleece-lined and designed with a water-resistant quilted flannel upper and decorative leather laces. $129.99, kamik.com

3. Rogue Mid-Winter Boot

4. Rogue Hike 3 Winter Boot

These boots are made for walking, hiking and busy bodies with endless to-do lists during colder seasons. They’re waterproof and also feature traction to help you get everything done without worrying about ice, slush or leaves. Bonus: you can’t go wrong with the vintage-inspired red laces. $159.99, kamik.com

5. Billie Winter Boot

These sporty boots are built for intense Canadian winters. Made with HEAT-MX insulation, they’ll keep your feet toasty warm up until -40°C, with a moisture-wicking lining, a comfortable and removable EVA footbed with odour-control treatment, and a waterproof and flexible rubber shell. They’re vegan, to boot. $139.99, kamik.com

