Why Actress Julie du Page Loves Her New Triple Action Anti-Aging Serum

For those of you who don’t know me, I live a pretty hectic lifestyle. I’m an actress, TV host, columnist and happy mother of two teenagers. My schedule is never the same: some days I’m in writing mode, others are spent in the hustle and bustle of filming—and I try to fit in workout sessions whenever I can. The only common denominator? I wake up at dawn and I never get enough sleep.
There are times when this lack of sleep really reflects on my skin. It becomes drier and more sensitive and it lacks tone, firmness and radiance. While I enjoy taking care of my skin, it has to be quick and effective, and, quite simply, it has to provide results.
My skin care routine was first influenced by my mother. I admired her beauty and would often observe her makeup routine when I was young. She used Lancôme at the time and I’ll never forget her Bienfait du Matin tinted cream and its divine scent. My relationship with Lancôme began long ago and is intimately tied to my memories as a little girl. It’s a tradition that continues on to this day with my own daughter, Billie, so it meant a great deal when Lancôme Canada asked me to join them as their ambassador last summer. There’s no such thing as coincidence, I thought to myself.
Since last December, I’ve been using the new Lancôme Rénergie Triple Serum, with three active ingredients that combine to give skin a super powerful triple-action anti-aging uplift. The new generation of hyaluronic acid, an amazing ingredient that’s so helpful after the age of 40, works on firmness, hydration and plumping. The vitamin C and niacinamide pairing is highly effective for the complexion, boosting radiance and reducing brown spots—which unfortunately appear with time. And finally, ferulic acid is a protective super antioxidant that reduces the signs of aging.
Each element is protected in a separate compartment of the package, away from air, impurities and intense light, which allows for greater stability and performance of the components. The key is that they don’t merge until the moment of use, only when the pump is pressed. This anti-aging technology and packaging is revolutionary!
I apply the Rénergie serum morning and night before my day or night cream. A pump or two is more than enough. The three textures work together to form a triple dose, which is very pleasant and absorbs quickly. One is creamy, another is a light emulsion and the last texture is a gel. I also take this opportunity to massage my face for a few seconds.
The serum is suitable for all skin types, so it works with my sensitive combination-to-dry skin. During the cold winter months, I sometimes layer Rénergie Triple Serum on top of Advanced Génifique Serum to get an even better hydration boost.
Am I satisfied with Rénergie Triple Serum? Yes, for many reasons. While I continue to use the serum daily, the results were quickly visible, which is important for me. My skin is more hydrated and plumped up while my complexion is brighter and smoother, even after a short night of sleep. Plus, my wrinkles, fine lines and the small brown spots on the left side of my cheek are much less visible.
If, like me, you love the idea of a multiple-benefit skin care routine in one step, chances are you’ll like this serum, too.
Get Chatelaine in your inbox!
Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered every weekday morning.