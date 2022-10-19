I Tried a Restorative Overnight Antioxidant Serum

I’m obsessed with my skin. But I’m not getting any younger, so it needs a little more attention. I particularly love my night time skincare routine because I consider it self-care, as a way of soothing myself before bed. These days, I know what my skin needs, which changes depending on how it’s looking and even fluctuates based on external factors in my life. Because of what I do for a living, I’m constantly testing new products, and have had the chance to discover some tried-and-tested favourites.
I’ve been using the L’Oreal Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Serum for over a year, even before it was launched to the public. When I was reading about the product, I liked that it said hydrating, and that it’s an antioxidant. It’s a well-rounded, hydrating serum with antioxidants in it, so it’s hitting a lot of boxes. Plus, it plays well with other products I have in my routine without pilling between layers. It’s a really good product at a really good price point—and it’s effective.
This serum is what I reach for when my skin just needs a “happy” day, like when I’ve been using lots of acids or exfoliants, and I just need a reliable formula that will make my skin feel good. It’s that product that I gravitate to over and over again when I need extra hydration.
With this serum, you feel something immediately. It’s instant gratification—instantly hydrating, instantly smoothing and never sticky or tacky. I top it off with a moisturizer, and it’s this lovely duo in the evening. Then, when you wake up, your skin just looks radiant. —Liv Judd Soye
A Restorative Sleep
According to dermatologist Dr. Julia Carroll, there are key advantages to using a serum like this at night time.
“There are unique physiological processes happening in our skin,” she explains. “It makes new collagen while you sleep, blood flow is boosted and muscle tension is reduced.” Combine that with the fact that your skin isn’t busy dealing with aggressors like pollution or UV, and it’s just a better time for products to get in there and get to work.
Cue the L’Oreal Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Serum, formulated to take full advantage of that dermal downtime.
As a skincare professional, it contains several powerful ingredients that immediately caught Dr. Carroll’s attention, like the hyaluronic acid.
“Hyaluronic acid is a humectant, meaning its true magic lies in its ability to replenish moisture,” says Dr. Carroll, pointing out that one gram can hold up to six liters of water. “It helps your skin stay moisturized overnight. These hydrating properties can improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, which is a great way to wake up in the morning.”
She also approves of the moisture-factor created by squalane in the formula, which she says acts very similarly to the body’s own oil or sebum. “It helps prevent moisture loss, lubricating the skin so it feels comfortable yet lightweight,” says Carroll.
“This serum also has vitamin E, which is a naturally occurring antioxidant, helping defend your skin from pollution and other environmental distressors,” she adds. “With time and sun damage, the amount we’re able to produce diminishes, so it’s great to be able to replenish that.”
Overall, the dermatologist’s verdict is an enthusiastic thumbs-up. There are great products available at all price points, and this serum is no exception. It’s packed with fantastic ingredients, says Dr. Carroll, “and although it’s ‘affordable’ skincare, it feels more like luxury skincare—and I think that’s what we’re all craving now, those little luxurious moments.“