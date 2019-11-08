How To Be A Super Savvy Shopper This Holiday Season—And Make Money While You’re At It—With eBay Canada

Savvy shoppers, unite! eBay Canada may be known as the go-to shopping destination for literally everything you are looking for in fashion, home décor, toys, electronics and more. But it’s also a simple and convenient way to turn your unwanted items into cash while also giving them a new home. With holiday shopping in full force, plus a special Sell to Buy promotion running until November 17, now is the perfect time to sell some items on eBay.ca to help increase your gifting budget. Intrigued? Read on, conscientious consumer.

1. Sell to help fund your holiday shopping!

The approaching New Year calls out to the inner Marie Kondo in us all, and listing your unwanted goods on eBay.ca is not only easy to do, it frees up space in your life for things that will spark much-needed joy this holiday season. Plus, with eBay’s special selling promotion, you can earn additional credit to spend on your holiday purchases or your Cyber Week wishlist.

To break it down: Until November 17, eBay Canada is matching the value of items listed and sold, up to a maximum of $50. So: If you list and sell a clutch for $25, in addition to the $25 in cash you just earned, you’ll get a $25 eBay credit. Sell a $100 pair of sunglasses? You’ll get the $100 cash from your sale, plus a $50 eBay credit, straight to your account for further treasure-hunting. To activate this offer, just head to eBay.ca/selltobuy.

So, if you haven’t already, set up an account, take some photos, set your price—and watch the offers roll in. Oh, and did we mention it’s free to list? Happy selling!

2. Find the perfect gift for someone special…

We’ve all been there: Wandering the mall in mid-December, going from store to store and coming out empty handed. The plan was to power through your holiday shopping but you just can’t seem to find quite what you’re looking for. It’s either not special enough for your intended recipient—or the price tag is a little too special for your budget. Enter eBay and its seemingly endless array of sellers—many of them amazing small businesses and boutiques from across the country and around the world— with their equally vast selection of items at great value.

Pro tip: Know your loved one has a special interest but not sure what they’d like? Just type in the general search term (i.e. “Star Wars”, “Frozen 2”, “Victorian amethyst jewelry”) and watch as the results populate with literally thousands of unexpected or unique gift ideas.

For those who need extra holiday shopping help, eBay Canada has curated a Holiday Gift Guide of fun, stylish and unique gifts. Stock up on items for men, women, kids, pets and the home, as well as stocking stuffers—all under $100, with free shipping to anywhere in Canada. The guide also features “Gifts that Give” with proceeds going to Kids Help Phone, so you can feel even better about your purchases.

3. …And treat yourself to something special, too!

Don’t forget to shop for yourself during this most generous time of year—Black Friday and Cyber Monday are perfect opportunities to treat yourself to something special at a price you’ll love. Anticipate some amazing scores at eBay.ca/Deals during these major sales. Plus, with the Sell to Buy promotion, you’ll get your eBay credit just in time to spend on Black Friday. See? Full circle. Off you go, conscientious consumer—here’s to having fun selling and buying on eBay this holiday season!