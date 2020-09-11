Hot Back to School Tech for Productivity and Creativity from Samsung Canada

Galaxy Book Ion
Given the current reality of spending more time at home, Canadians rely more than ever on their technology. We look to our devices to do it all, from education to entertainment. As students gear up for classes this fall, we realize school is going to look different. While some students are heading back into classrooms, others will engage in e-learning. There will be new challenges to overcome. Samsung devices can help.
To help equip students (and parents) to be their most productive, creative selves, we have a lineup of products for students at all stages of the educational journey. From elementary school to mature students and helpful parents, the Samsung Galaxy Book Series and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will help make the transition from summertime to school time as smooth as possible. Beyond back-to-school season, these Galaxy laptops and tablets are great tools for those working from home or looking for enhanced entertainment.
Innovative and Efficient Laptops
Students need energy to get through the day. Their devices should be just as powerful as they are. With the Samsung Galaxy Book Ion, students can study throughout the day and stream into the night. Its fast-charging battery lasts up to 22 hours on the 13.3” version and up to 21 hours on the 15.6” version1, and especially with Wireless PowerShare2, students won’t be bound to the nearest outlet. University students will love its ease and precision. The device’s hinged design elevates the keyboard for comfortable typing, whether in the dorm or at the library. The beautiful Aura Silver finish changes hue when the light hits it from a new angle, and even opening the laptop is a classy experience thanks to a hinge inspired by classic book bindings. Its long charge and flexible design means students can take it wherever they go to study, relax or listen to lectures. The QLED display provides a cinema experience on-the-go, so movie night can now take place anywhere.
Galaxy Book Flex
The Galaxy Book Flex is a revolutionary 2-in-1 PC that will defy student expectations of computing. The convertible 2-in-1 design seamlessly switches from a laptop to a tablet, offering an all-in-one solution. This helps reduce the equipment you need to take with you on-the-go. This all-in-one tool is great for creatives who need to be efficient with their time and can now switch back and forth between laptop and tablet depending on the situation and where they’re working. A Bluetooth-enabled S Pen is built right into the device, transforming your screen into a canvas to take notes or sketch ideas with precision. Looking for a little down time after a long day of work? With the QLED display packed with lifelike detail, you can gather around to watch movies and shows after dinner without worrying about power, thanks to the fast-charging battery for extended usage1.
Galaxy Book S
Staying connected is important to students and a major key to productivity. With the Galaxy Book S, students can unlock network speeds up to three times faster than previous generation Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities3. On study breaks students can download music, movies and more at rapid speeds, backed by Intel’s high-performance wireless hardware.4 & 5 The slim, lightweight design not only looks good, but makes it easy to carry it anywhere and long battery life provides all-day power, so you can get it all.
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
e-Learn Like a Pro and On-the-Go!
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a stylish, affordable tablet designed for school and play. With a generous screen size6 & 7, a compact body and a redesigned S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a versatile tablet for taking quick notes and enjoying your favourite content on an immersive display. Parents diving into e-learning or homework with elementary school students will be able to turn any room into a classroom. As you display lessons, your child can use the S Pen to quickly jot down ideas seamlessly on Samsung Notes, simply by adjusting window transparency. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is slim and lightweight thanks to its seamless, metal body. Parents, you’ll thank us later!
A Connected Experience
Samsung Galaxy devices help students and workers stay connected, whether working from home or at the office. You can connect your Galaxy smartphone to either a Galaxy laptop or tablet for an enhanced experience – and don’t forget to pair with the new Galaxy Buds Live for a convenient, comfortable listening experience with vibrant sound from AKG.
Price & Availability
- Galaxy Book Ion starts at $1,699.99 CAD, Available in Aura Silver
- Galaxy Book Flex starts at $2,199.99 CAD, Available in Royal Blue
- Galaxy Book S starts at $1,299.99 CAD, Available in Mercury Gray, Earthy Gold
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite starts at $429.99, Available in Oxford Gray, Angora Blue and Chiffon Pink
- Shop Galaxy Book laptops at Samsung Experience stores or online at Samsung.ca
Available online at Samsung.ca and major retailers across Canada.
For customers looking to experience the latest Galaxy innovations in-store, please join us at one of our Samsung Experience Store locations across Canada.
Stores are located at:
- CF Sherway Gardens
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre
- Metropolis at Metrotown
- Montreal Eaton Centre
- West Edmonton Mall
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Disclaimers
1Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical usage. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, and other application-usage patterns. Results may vary.
2Limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra Galaxy Note10, Note10+, Fold, S10e, S10, S10+, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices.
3Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical usage. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, and other application-usage patterns. Results may vary.
4Faster than previous Wi-Fi protocols. Only available where Wi-Fi 6 is supported. Availability of Wi-Fi 6 support may vary depending on country or region.
5CPU specifications may according to product/model.
6Engineered for mobile performance verification by Intel may vary depending on system configuration.
7Display is 10.4” 2000×1200(WUXGA+) TFT
8Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners