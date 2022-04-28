Sponsored

Helping To Build Bright Futures For Girls In STEM

Olay and Actua aim to #FaceTheSTEMGap and encourage more young women and girls to consider STEM careers.

Olay Updated

Created for “File

Natalie Panek, M.Sc, D.Sc
Aerospace Engineer, MDA Space

Natalie is a rocket scientist, adventurer and aerospace engineer currently working at the space technology company, MDA. She has worked on a number of space projects, including MDA’s satellite servicing initiative and ESA’s 2020 ExoMars rover program. In her current role in Mission Systems at MDA’s robotics and automation division, she works on Canadian space robotics and other space exploration programs. Her website, Panek Room, is a space where she encourages young women to pursue challenging careers in nontraditional fields and explore the outdoors.

“Many girls and young women are already inspired by and passionate about STEM and want to go into these fields. We have to put in the work to acknowledge, recognize and eliminate barriers that prevent them from entering or drive them out of STEM.”

Dr. Pamela De Lendeu,  Biology MSc, Ph.D.
Research Scientist, Neurosciences and Pharmacology

Pamela was drawn to a career in medicine at an early age, being fascinated by research and physiology of the human body. Pursuing this calling, she completed her master’s degree in cell biology, followed by a doctorate in neuroscience. She exemplified sheer determination throughout her career journey in STEM, including moving across the country to complete her studies. The desire to make her mark in the world of science as a strong, female leader always motivated her to reach her goals.

“I feel very proud to see women interested in STEM careers, and that they have realized that they can do just as much as men in these fields.”

Get Chatelaine in your inbox!

Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered every weekday morning.