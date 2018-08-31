Grab and go turkey muffins

PREP 15 MIN
TOTAL 25 MIN
SERVINGS 12 muffins
Ingredients
- 1 ½ lbs Canadian turkey thighs OR 3 cups cooked and chopped Canadian turkey meat
- 10 eggs
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1/4 water
- 2 cups packed baby spinach
- 1 cup peas (frozen and defrosted or pre-cooked)
- 1 cup chopped broccoli (frozen and defrosted or pre-cooked)
- 1 cup onion, finely chopped
- 1 cup chopped cherry tomatoes
- 1 tsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Non-stick cooking spray
Instructions
- Pre-heat oven to 350°F (180°C).
- Heat oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat.
- If using cooked turkey, skip to step 5. If using uncooked turkey, slice turkey thighs into 1-inch strips. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Cook over medium heat until cooked through, 5 – 8 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside to cool. Once cooled, chop into chunks.
- Add onions to pan. Sauté until translucent, 2-4 minutes.
- Add broccoli, peas and baby spinach. Cook until warmed through and spinach is wilted, 3 – 4 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Remove from heat.
- Whisk eggs together. Add water and milk. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Spray a 12-piece (or 2 X 6 piece) non-stick muffin pan generously with non-stick cooking spray.
- Divide cooked vegetables evenly among muffin cups.
- Divide cherry tomatoes evenly between each muffin cup.
- Equally divide egg mixture into each muffin cup leaving ½ centimeter of space at the top.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes until eggs are cooked through.
- Let cool slightly and then remove from muffin tins.
- Serve warm or at room temperature.
Photo and recipe courtesy of Turkey Farmers of Canada. All Rights Reserved.