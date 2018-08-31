Grab and go turkey muffins

PREP 15 MIN

TOTAL 25 MIN

SERVINGS 12 muffins

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs Canadian turkey thighs OR 3 cups cooked and chopped Canadian turkey meat

10 eggs

1/4 cup milk

1/4 water

2 cups packed baby spinach

1 cup peas (frozen and defrosted or pre-cooked)

1 cup chopped broccoli (frozen and defrosted or pre-cooked)

1 cup onion, finely chopped

1 cup chopped cherry tomatoes

1 tsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Non-stick cooking spray

Instructions

Pre-heat oven to 350°F (180°C). Heat oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. If using cooked turkey, skip to step 5. If using uncooked turkey, slice turkey thighs into 1-inch strips. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook over medium heat until cooked through, 5 – 8 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside to cool. Once cooled, chop into chunks. Add onions to pan. Sauté until translucent, 2-4 minutes. Add broccoli, peas and baby spinach. Cook until warmed through and spinach is wilted, 3 – 4 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat. Whisk eggs together. Add water and milk. Add salt and pepper to taste. Spray a 12-piece (or 2 X 6 piece) non-stick muffin pan generously with non-stick cooking spray. Divide cooked vegetables evenly among muffin cups. Divide cherry tomatoes evenly between each muffin cup. Equally divide egg mixture into each muffin cup leaving ½ centimeter of space at the top. Bake for 20-25 minutes until eggs are cooked through. Let cool slightly and then remove from muffin tins. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Photo and recipe courtesy of Turkey Farmers of Canada. All Rights Reserved.