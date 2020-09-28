Five Reasons to Adopt a Pet

1. You’ll Give an Animal a Second Chance
Whether they’re lost or abandoned, some 100,000 cats and dogs end up in Canadian animal shelters every year. By adopting one, you’re not only saving a furry beast’s life but also freeing up space for another to be awarded the same opportunity.
2. You’ll Gain a Loyal Fan
Whether a day at the office means defeating an opponent or sitting through an interminable amount of Zoom meetings, a four-legged friend will always reward you with unconditional love and affection.
3. Your Health Will Improve
The healthy side effects of owning a dog reach far beyond the benefits of a daily walk (or run). Research has shown that animal companionship provides emotional support during stressful times, boosts happiness, lowers blood pressure and stress levels and that’s just the beginning. One study even found that thanks to their canine companions acting as icebreakers, dog owners have more friends and stronger ties to their neighbourhoods.
4. Your Kids Will Benefit, Too
When children were asked to read out loud in front of either a peer, adult or pet for a research study, they were found to have the lowest stress levels when reading to an animal. Another study asked children who they turned to for comfort when they felt sad. The answer for over 40 percent of respondents was a pet. Living with animals has also been found to decrease the risk of certain allergies, strengthen family bonds and boost self-esteem. And did we mention the too-cute-for-words photo ops?
5. You’ll Be a Catalyst for Change
Sharing your pet-adoption experience with friends and family can encourage others to do the same—and maybe even dissuade the support of breeding facilities.
