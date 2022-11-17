The Next White Wine Varietal You Need To Try

Long revered for their immensely elegant red wines, Italy has been producing sophisticated and fresh white wines for centuries. Far more than just Pinot Grigio, there’s an entire world of traditional Italian white grapes being cultivated anew across the country, with entire appellations (or designated winemaking regions) devoted to making distinct white wines of character and complexity. After a winemaking shift towards fresher, easier-drinking styles in the 1960s, quality has only gone up while prices, unlike many other parts of the world, remain accessible.
Verdicchio’s versatile grape
Look to Central Italy’s east coast and you’ll find Marche (pronounced marr-kay), a region known for its exceptional white wines, most notably in Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi, a vast area known for its gentle green hills and its singular focus on the delicious and incredibly versatile white grape, Verdicchio. Here, Verdicchio is vinified in a range of styles, from dry, table wines to sparkling spumante and sweet passito. Plus, the grape’s naturally high acid makes it not only refreshing to drink but it also preserves the wine, making it a natural choice for the cellar—riserva wines, for instance, are aged for at least 18 months before release.
Beautifully bottled with a rich history
Verdicchio’s enduring charm is the traditional, amphora-shaped bottle it often comes in, inspired by ancient Etruscan containers and popularized by the historic winemaking house, Fazi Battaglia. For over 70 years, Fazi Battaglia has focused on Verdicchio, or more specifically, the Castelli di Jesi hills that give this white grape its sense of time and place. In 1953, a design competition determined the bottle’s stature–angular, curvy and svelte—making it synonymous with Verdicchio and instantly recognizable worldwide. Fazi Battaglia’s wines are made ever more charming by the neat little scroll tied around its neck like a little cravat, known as a carloglio, a private little pleasure to unwrap.
A fresh, fruit-forward flavour
Titulus is their benchmark cuvée—a dry, aromatic Verdicchio sourced from over 321 acres of vineyards in the historical heart of the area, known as the Classico region of Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi. Hand-picked in the vineyard and softly pressed in the cellar, this gauzy, luminescent white has a slight green tinge, characteristic of most Verdicchios—the root of the word is, unsurprisingly, “verde” meaning green. After a cold ferment in stainless steel tanks to emphasize the fresh fruit flavours, the wine is aged on its lees (or yeasts) for an additional four months for additional body and texture.
On the palate, you’ll encounter notes of crisp green apple, meyer lemon, ruby grapefruit, fennel frond and white almond with bright, mouthwatering acid, a glistening minerality and a distinct saltiness, reminiscent of the Adriatic. Titulus reveals added depth in its delicately nutty finish, akin to fresh hazelnuts or macadamias.
A wine made for food lovers to feast
Delightfully refreshing on its own, Verdicchio’s characteristic high acid also makes it especially food-friendly, especially with anything green, acidic or fried. In Marche, there’s an abiding love of fried foods—like fritto misto, a seafood and vegetable medley that’ blended and fried—and it’s easy to imagine Titulus as a refreshing counterbalance. An easy trick to figuring out food pairings is to look to the local fare. In this case, an abundance of fresh seafood, cheeses and preserved meats, in addition to vegetables (including the notoriously difficult-to-pair-with artichoke) and truffles, like neighbouring Umbria to the west. But of course, it’s your playground to feast upon, whether you serve the bottle with freshly shucked oysters with parsley oil or a celery and fennel salad with walnuts and blue cheese.
