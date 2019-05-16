Essential Summer Wellness Checklist

Love your nails

Ever wonder why you still get chipped and cracked nails in the summer? UV rays can dehydrate your nails (not to mention all the extra swimming you’re doing) so consider lotions that target your skin and nail beds.

Condition your locks

As carefree as summers can feel, chlorine, sun exposure, and sea salt can affect the health of your hair. Help your curls stay in shape with a weekly deep conditioning treatment.

Exfoliate regularly

From sun exposure and bug bites to heat rashes and more, maintaining smooth, clear skin during the summer takes practice. Get in the habit of exfoliating your skin—even dry brushing—to slough off dead skin on the regular. Prep your skin for whatever summer throws its way!

Maintain hydration

With the multitude of chic, portable, colourful water bottles on the market (yes, even smart versions!) there’s no excuse not to stay hydrated during summer. Consider this your seasonal reminder!

Invest in seasonal food

Make the most of the summer produce season when many fruits and vegetables reach their peak. Vegetables are more flavourful, berries get sweeter—enjoy the year’s top crops at their peak.

Be mindful

The carefree days of summer seem to end as soon as they begin. Take in the summer moments by practicing mindful meditation at the same time each day. Set a daily alarm to focus on being present in the moment, while tuning into your thoughts and feelings.

Stay the course

Help maintain your naturally, healthy skin, nails and hair with Florasil®. Florasil is a plant-based natural health product that is a natural source of silicon. The silica in Florasil is derived from spring horsetail and helps in the maintenance of good health and supports nails and lustrous hair.*

For more information, visit florahealth.com