Embrace ‘me time’ with the Galaxy Tab S7 & Tab S7+ from Samsung Canada

This year especially, everyone needs some extra me-time to unwind, recharge and do what we love. The latest tablet from Samsung allows you to do just that–and much more. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, launching Sept. 18th in Canada, are two versatile tablets that combine the power of a PC with the mobility of a tablet to help you unwind, create and stay productive.
Say hello to more me-time
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ allow you to fully immerse yourself in “me-time”, however that looks for you. Whether you use your tablet for watching shows, finding recipes, home improvement projects, or home workouts, the 11.0” Galaxy Tab S7 and 12.4” Galaxy Tab S7+ are the ideal devices to help you make the most of some well-deserved personal time. The edge-to-edge AMOLED display, coupled with a slim bezel, take the screen further regardless of what you’re watching. Kick back and enjoy the view with vibrant colours and a 120Hz screen refresh rate.
Create and take notes with the refined S Pen
The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ comes with a refined S Pen1 and Samsung Notes. The re-designed S Pen now features minimal lag so it emulates a true pen-to-paper experience when drawing or taking notes. You can also use it as a remote control to skip slides, play videos or take pictures with the press of a button. The S Pen is an ideal creative companion with excellent drawing and note-taking apps to help you such as Clip Studio Paint, Canva and Noteshelf for Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ users2. Just like that, your tablet became your portable studio!
Depending on what you’re working on, you can transform your tablet with an optional redesigned keyboard3 to provide a PC-like experience—helping you get more done in less time. Whether it’s blogging, emailing or simply messaging loved ones, the keyboard can definitely come in handy.
Multitasking at its finest
Backed by the most advanced technology yet on a Galaxy tablet, Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are versatile tablets that help users get creative, stay productive and take control. The tablet allows you to work through different types of tasks at the same time on the same device. If you’re typing your notes but need to take a conference call, you can easily do both at the same time, thanks to the latest Galaxy Tab S processor4.
A Connected Experience
Samsung Galaxy devices help Canadians stay connected during leisure time, while working from home or when you’re at the office. You can connect your Galaxy Note20 to the tablet or a Galaxy Book laptop for an enhanced experience, leveraging the benefits of each device while keeping them synced. Don’t forget to pair it with the new Galaxy Buds Live for a convenient, comfortable listening experience with vibrant sound from AKG. With automatic syncing on Samsung Notes, you can access and manage your Samsung Notes across your Galaxy devices quickly. Worried about running out of battery? Through the Wireless PowerShare feature, your phone can wirelessly charge another Qi-enabled Galaxy phone, watch, or earbuds. All you need to do is place the two devices together!
Price & Availability
- Galaxy Tab S7 | Tab S7+ starts at $919.99 CAD (regular price)
- Available in two variants – 128GB (Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze) and 256GB (Mystic Black) online at Samsung.com/ca and in-store at Samsung Experience Stores as well as major retailers across Canada starting on September 18, 2020.
Current Promotions:
- Get 50% off the Galaxy Book Keyboard Cover with the purchase of any Tab S7/+ until October 4th5
- Buy what you want now worry-free and pay later with 0% financing for up to 36 months6
Disclaimers
1 Compared to Galaxy Tab S6 S Pen
2 Canva and Noteshelf are proloaded in Tab S7｜S7+ as a stub. Clip Studio Paint is preloaded in S7｜S7+ however the preload may not be supported in some regions. Clip Studio Paint is available in the Galaxy Store.
3 Keyboard accessory sold separately
4 Thirty percent faster compared to Galaxy Tab S6
5 Some conditions apply. Offer is valid from September 18th to October 4th, 2020. Purchase from a participating authorized Canadian retailer any eligible Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ and you can purchase a Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ Book Cover Keyboard at 50% off (EF-DT870BBEGCA for $140.00, regular price $279.99, EF-DT970BBEGCA for $160.00, regular price $319.99).
Eligible Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ tablets are as follows:
Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ (SM-T870NZKAXAC, SM-T870NZNAXAC, SM-T870NZSAXAC MSRP $919.99, SM-T870NZKEXAC, SM-T870NZNEXAC MSRP $1029.99, SM-T970NZKAXAC, SM-T970NZNAXACSM-T970NZSAXAC MSRP $1189.99, SM-T970NZKEXAC MSRP $1299.99)
Purchase of Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ Book Cover Keyboard must be made in the same transaction and show on the same receipt. While supplies last. No rain checks. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. Limit of one Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ Book Cover Keyboard per Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ purchased. Open to Canadian residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers may vary and may sell for less. Purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores and samsung.com/ca are also eligible for this promotion. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Promotion may be cancelled or changed without notice.
6 0% financing for up to 36 months applies to eligible customers who meet the minimum amount applicable for PayBright financing of $300 (before taxes and fees), on approved credit. You may not be eligible for 0% interest plan and you monthly payment amount, the interest you will pay, and the loan terms available depend on your personal credit profile. Monthly payments may include a monthly Processing Fee of $6.95. Eligible Samsung Products are: Smartphone devices, laptops, cases, tablets, wearables, chargers, AKG audio, and SmartThings products in all models and colours. Financing provided by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. All transactions are subject to approval by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. Financing offers may vary from time to time. Financing offers may vary for customers in the Province of Quebec. See www.paybright.com/faq for more information.