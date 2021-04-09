Best New Product Awards Winners of 2021

Created for

In an effort to help Canadians shop smarter, BrandSpark has launched their 18th annual Best New Product Awards survey where thousands of consumers vote on new products across a variety of categories from Food and Beverage, to Health and Beauty, to Household items. Every year, they receive entries hoping to be crowned the official Best New Product Awards title. They’ve also launched NewNoteworthy.com where shoppers can earn cashback while shopping New & Noteworthy products & brands.

From your favourite skincare products to your go-to cleaning brands, here are the 2021 Best New Product Awards Winners:

Best New Product Awards Winners Food & Beverage Winners 1 / 40 Dempster’s Bagels, $3.99 Dempster's Bagels now with a new "Our Simplest Ingredients" formula. The Our Simplest Ingredients stamp means that Dempster’s products no longer contain Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate or Acetylated Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides.

Best New Product Awards Winners Household, Kids & Pet Winners 1 / 16 Dawn Powerwash, Fresh scent, $5.99 Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray is a new way to wash dishes. With 5X faster grease cleaning (vs. Dawn Non-Concentrated), simply spray, wipe and rinse to clean your dishes. Dawn Powerwash comes in easy-to-swap refill bottles that help reduce waste.