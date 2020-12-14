Best New Product Awards Nominees of 2021

In an effort to help Canadians shop smarter, BrandSpark has launched their 18th annual Best New Product Awards survey where thousands of consumers vote on new products across a variety of categories from Food and Beverage, to Health and Beauty, to Household items. Every year, they receive entries hoping to be crowned the official Best New Product Awards title. They’ve also launched NewNoteworthy.com where shoppers can earn cash back while shopping New & Noteworthy products & brands.
From vitamins, to toothbrushes, to delicious brownie bites, here are the 2021 Best New Product Awards Nominees:
Best New Product Awards Nominees AHA's flavoured sparkling water beverage contains natural flavours, no sweeteners, and no calories. Available in three flavour duos: Peach + Honey, Lime + Watermelon, Blueberry + Pomegranate. Available in 12x355mL cans, 1L bottles, and 500mL bottles.
AHA Sparkling Water Beverage, $5.99
Best New Product Awards Nominees
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick The Luscious Mattes, $10.49
A collection of three multi-benefit primers with skincare-inspired formulas for immediate and over time benefits. Hydrating ingredients in breathable textures help address specific skin concerns. The unique formulas adapt to skin needs, creating a pristine canvas for flawless makeup application and wear.
Pampers Expressions Cleansing Wipes, $3.97
Pampers Expressions baby wipes are exclusively designed with a one-wipe dispensing pop-top to prevent unwanted wipes from coming out of the pack, making it a breeze to clean hands, faces and more while out and about. Available in Botanical Rain Scent, and Fresh Bloom Scent.