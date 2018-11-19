Benjamin Moore’s Colour of the Year 2019

Metropolitan is the colour of quietude, which many of us seek today.

Beautifully complex, Metropolitan is understated and glamorous with soothing, cool undertones. Versatile in its ability to compliment various environments, it works seamlessly with sleek metals, polished stone, crisp white linens and just as easily with natural textiles, warm metals, wood and earthy tones.

From pale to deep, layering greys throughout a room or even your entire home is a sure way to bring serenity to any décor style from modern to traditional.