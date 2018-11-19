Benjamin Moore’s Colour of the Year 2019

Metropolitan is the colour of quietude, which many of us seek today.
Beautifully complex, Metropolitan is understated and glamorous with soothing, cool undertones. Versatile in its ability to compliment various environments, it works seamlessly with sleek metals, polished stone, crisp white linens and just as easily with natural textiles, warm metals, wood and earthy tones.
From pale to deep, layering greys throughout a room or even your entire home is a sure way to bring serenity to any décor style from modern to traditional.
1. You may not want to ever leave the bedroom with this perfect pairing of Metropolitan walls and cozy bed linens.
Walls: Metropolitan AF-690, REGAL Select, Ultimatte
Trim: Decorators White OC-149 REGAL Select Semi Gloss
2. The perfectly pale Balboa Mist, is a pretty backdrop for stylish pink furnishings and dark wood floors.
Walls: Balboa Mist OC-27, ben, Flat
Trim: Cloud White OC-130, ben, Semi-Gloss
3. Luxurious Pashmina covered walls are trimmed with the subtle contrast of Balboa Mist for a meditative feel.
Walls: Pashmina , Benjamin Moore Natura, Flat
Trim: Balboa Mist OC-27, Benjamin Moore Natura Eggshell
4. Rich and velvety, Kendall Charcoal sets the tone for comfort and relaxation in a casual living space.
Walls: Kendall Charcoal HC-166, Aura, Eggshell
Trim: Kendall Charcoal HC-166 Aura Semi-Gloss
5. Black Pepper, a deep, cool grey recedes into the background for a theatrical effect.
Walls: Black Pepper 2130-40, Aura, Matte
Trim: Cloud White OC-130, Aura, Semi-Gloss