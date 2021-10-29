Skin Care Powerhouses to Boost your Beauty Routine

Introducing: The Isa Knox LXNEW Clinical Boosters. These small, but mighty, skin care powerhouses offer a high concentration of a single active ingredient or two to target specific skin care concerns including dehydration, blemishes, enlarged pores and loss of firmness. How do they work? Which one should you choose? Follow our beauty-boosting guide for all the answers:
Good things come in small packages
While boosters may be small, a little definitely goes a long way. Every drop is packed with active ingredients carefully calibrated to maximize their superpowers and deliver quick and visible results.
The best part? There’s no need to switch your current routine. Isa Knox LXNEW Clinical Boosters work in tandem with your favourite products to maximize their effectiveness, help active ingredients penetrate deeply into the skin, and target a variety concerns. For example, you can combine your go-to hydrating cream and wrinkle-fighting serum to a blemish-fighting booster to address several skin issues at the same time.
Targeted, customizable action
Boosters can be used for short or long periods of time, depending on your desired results. Grappling with a hormone-induced breakout? Use the Pore Perfecter Booster during the last few days of your cycle. Skin flaking out on you during winter? Moisture Lock Booster to the rescue until spring.
Apply a few drops directly to cleansed skin day and night, or mix with your usual moisturizer, serum, foundation or sunscreen.
A booster for everyone
Choose from three hyper-targeted Isa Knox LXNEW Clinical Boosters.
• Want to get your glow on? Micro-aggressors like hormonal shifts, stress and air pollution can be damaging to your skin’s natural barrier, which can cause a tired-looking complexion. The Microbiome Balance booster is formulated with a blend of pre-biotics, post-biotics and pro-biotic extract to restore your skin’s protective microflora. A few drops are all it takes to restore your luminous, radiant skin.
• Feeling parched? For many skin types, winter is synonymous with dryness and an uncomfortably tight sensation. Moisture Lock booster is packed with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to help your skin absorb and lock in hydrating agents. It leaves the skin instantly softer and more supple.
• Enlarged pores and blemishes? Gentle exfoliation can nix existing blackheads and pimples while keeping others from popping up. The Pore Perfector Booster contains PHA, to gently remove dead skin cells and reveal smooth skin, as well as BHA, to help clear clogged pores and prevent breakouts.
So, are you ready for a boost?