I Tried It: Testing the Anti-Aging Hyaluron Activ B3 Collection from Avène

As a lifelong beauty-product lover, I’ve always enjoyed trying new buzzy skincare trends and products. But ever since I started to notice early signs of aging (fine lines around my lips and a few deeper wrinkles between my eyebrows), my goal has been to find a simple routine that doesn’t take up too much time but still focuses on providing visible anti-aging benefits.
When the season shifts into cold, dry weather, my complexion really starts to misbehave (hello, redness and flakiness!) and I find it’s best to switch up my regimen to give my sensitive skin what it really needs. For that reason, I was especially excited to give this innovative Hyaluron Activ B3 collection from Avène a test drive over four weeks.
Key Ingredients and Benefits
The formulation of the Avène Hyaluron Activ B3 collection comes down to the science behind the cause of aging: cell senescence. When cells enter this phase, they start to secrete pro-aging factors (that’s why scientists call them zombie cells). Young skin contains about 1 percent of senescent cells, but older skin contains 20 percent. Until now, anti-aging skincare has focused on fighting signs of aging. Avène’s goal is to address the causes of aging by prolonging the youthfulness of cells. Enter: hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, the superhero ingredients of the Avène Hyaluron Activ B3 collection. Niacinamide (a.k.a. vitamin B3) has many benefits on aging skin, says Vancouver-based dermatologist Dr. Katie Beleznay, including increasing elasticity and providing antioxidant protection.
Maxine Ryan, a senior educator for Avène, adds that niacinamide is the most effective molecule against senescence because it increases the life span of cells by 50 percent. The Avène Hyaluron Activ B3 collection contains 6 percent niacinamide—an unprecedented concentration in an anti-aging product. There are also two types of pure, 100-percent natural hyaluronic acid used in the collection, says Ryan. High molecular weight plumps and hydrates the surface of the skin, while low molecular weight replenishes hyaluronic acid beneath the surface. The formulas also contain Avène Thermal Spring Water, an ingredient beloved by beauty editors for its microbiome rebalancing and soothing properties.
How the Products Worked For My Skin
My first impression: These sleek bottles are totally worthy of being displayed on my makeup table. After washing my face, I started my new routine by applying two drops of the Avène Hyaluron Activ B3 Concentrated Plumping Serum. Its non-sticky texture absorbs fast, and my skin instantly felt firmer. I quenched my thirsty skin with the velvety Avène Hyaluron Activ B3 Renewal Firming Cream. My complexion looked smoother and more radiant, and the cream made a great base for my concealer. I especially like that the glass jar can be refilled with eco-friendly Avène Hyaluron Activ B3 Renewal Firming Cream Refills.
Next I dabbed on Avène Hyaluron Activ B3 Triple Action Eye Cream. I love the soothing gel texture, and my under-eye area immediately appeared brighter and less puffy. The eye cream (as well as the night cream) contains Haritaki extract, a well-known plant in Ayurvedic medicine that has an inhibitory effect on cellular aging and may increase hyaluronic acid’s lifespan in the skin.
I applied the serum and eye cream again before bed, followed by Avène Hyaluron Activ B3 Multi-Intensive Night Cream. Its slightly orange tint indicates the presence of retinaldehyde in the formula, an ingredient 10 times more active than retinol that many dermatologists consider a skincare “holy grail,” says Dr. Beleznay. It helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and fade hyperpigmentation while promoting collagen production. I was pleasantly surprised when I woke up in the morning to a glowing complexion. Seriously, it looked like I had visited the spa in my dreams. My fine lines and wrinkles were less noticeable, my skin was no longer dull and even the breakout of acne on my cheek was disappearing. After four weeks, my complexion definitely improved. My fine lines and those stubborn wrinkles between my brows are much less pronounced, my skin tone is more even and luminous and my skin feels firmer.
How to Use the Avène Hyaluron Activ B3 Collection As Part of Your Routine
The regimen is simple. First, wash your face and apply the Avène Hyaluron Activ B3 Concentrated Plumping Serum. Then follow it with the Avène Hyaluron Activ B3 Renewal Firming Cream, and don’t forget to follow it up with sunscreen, says Dr. Beleznay. Finally, at night, apply the serum and then the Avène Hyaluron Activ B3 Multi-Intensive Night Cream. You can use the eye cream in the morning and/or at night, following the day or night cream.
