9 Key Hair Ingredients for Every Concern

Browsing the haircare aisle can easily become overwhelming. There are so many products boasting different ingredients that it can be tough to figure out which ones will work best for your needs. This easy-to-follow guide will help you find the solutions you’re looking for, whether you’re struggling with a sensitive scalp or trying to protect your colour.
Oats
Prebiotic oat soothes skin and works to replenish the scalp’s natural moisture barrier and support its natural ecosystem. That’s why it’s the first ingredient in Aveeno Haircare’s lineup. Aveeno Haircare’s Oat Milk Blend collection uses almond milk, along with oats, for balanced moisture and nourishment. It’s a great option for all hair types.
Rose water and chamomile
Searching for a gentle routine that will make your hair softer without irritating sensitive scalp skin? Rose water and Chamomile are good ingredients to look out for. Aveeno Haircare’s Rose Water & Chamomile Blend collection works to soothe the scalp while cleansing and softening tresses. It’s also ideal for fine or fragile hair since it won’t weigh it down.
Apple cider vinegar
Anyone who regularly uses styling products is likely familiar with buildup. Over time, it can start to weigh down locks, making them appear lifeless and dull. Enter apple cider vinegar, a naturally clarifying ingredient that helps to restore shine. Try Aveeno Haircare’s Apple Cider Vinegar Blend collection means softer, smoother hair in a snap.
Almond oil
Many factors, including chemical treatments and even diet, can lead to moisture loss when it comes to hair. Almond oil works to deeply nourish hair with a significant boost of moisture. Thick, coarse and curly hair types can benefit from Aveeno Haircare’s Almond Oil Blend Shampoo and Conditioner. The collection provides deep hydration to help restore hair’s luminosity and elasticity.
Plant protein
If you’ve noticed that your hair is tangling, breaking or falling out easily, you likely have weakened strands (split ends are also a common sign). There are many causes, from genetics and hormonal imbalances to too much styling. Restore your hair’s strength with Aveeno Haircare’s Strength & Length Plant Protein Blend Shampoo and Conditioner. The vegan formulas work to nourish hair, leaving it softer and more manageable.
Fresh greens
Fine to medium hair types can always benefit from a little lift. Your hair might become thinner for a number of reasons, from aging to pollution and stress. Aveeno Haircare’s Fresh Greens Blend Shampoo and Conditioner are infused with rosemary, peppermint and cucumber that work to add thickness and body. The refreshing collection also clarifies while adding light moisture.
Sunflower oil
If you’re struggling with frizz or your hair feels super dry and brittle, it may be damaged from chemical treatments, over-styling or sun exposure. Bring your locks back to life with Aveeno Haircare’s Sunflower Oil Blend Shampoo and Conditioner. The formulas, which contain natural sunflower oil, work to gently cleanse, deeply moisturize, strengthen and soften hair.
Blackberry and quinoa
Colour-treated hair needs more protection than untreated hair, as it’s more prone to damage and brittleness. Blackberry and quinoa protein help preserve hair colour, which is why Aveeno Haircare’s Blackberry Quinoa Protein Blend Shampoo and Conditioner are ideal for all types of coloured hair. Plus, it helps protect your locks from heat-styling. Bonus!
Kefir probiotic blend
If your sensitive scalp is causing discomfort, probiotic kefir extract can help. The ingredient works to balance the skin’s microbiome, which keeps our scalp healthy and nourishes hair. Made without sulphates, dyes or parabens (like all Aveeno Haircare products), Aveeno Haircare’s Kefir Probiotic Blend Shampoo and Conditioner are formulated to restore the scalp while moisturizing and softening hair. The collection is ideal for normal hair thickness.
