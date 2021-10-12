12 Athleta Pieces to Take You From Workout to Work—and Back

With so many of our work lives altered by the pandemic, the new business casual is business comfortable. But whether your office is inside your home or somewhere else, there are now so many chic options beyond leggings and sweats. Athleta specializes in go-anywhere, do-anything styles, with technical pieces that let you bike to the office, take a long walk or yoga class at lunch, or transition easily to a post-work sweat session. Here are 12 styles that let you both work and play, many of them made from recycled fabrics.
Throw a blazer over leggings and a tee, and voilà—instant professional. The timeless cut of this lapelless jacket is updated by its construction in stretchy, wrinkle-free fabric. Handy bonus: real, not fake, pockets. Avenue Blazer, $229, available in Black.
Athleta Avenue Blazer
Throw a blazer over leggings and a tee, and voilà—instant professional. The timeless cut of this lapelless jacket is updated by its construction in stretchy, wrinkle-free fabric. Handy bonus: real, not fake, pockets.
Avenue Blazer, $229, available in Black.