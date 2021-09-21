Athleta Is Now In Canada, And These Are Our Editors’ Favourite Pieces

If your tolerance for “hard pants” is still set on low, get ready to love a new women’s clothing brand coming to Canada: Athleta, available duty-free online now and in Toronto and Vancouver stores this fall. The cult-favourite brand is known for its wide range of styles, from high-performance workout gear to wearable biz-casual pieces—as well as sponsoring gymnastics legend Simone Biles. The brand walks the walk when it comes to size inclusivity, with sizes XXS to 3X, as well as tall and petite. It is also a certified B Corp, which means it’s been rated as a company that uses growth and profit to create a positive impact on employees, communities and the environment.
As Athleta rolls out in Canada, these are the key pieces Team Chatelaine recommends:
These joggers are unbelievably comfortable. With a sporty, cool-to-the-touch outer fabric and soft jersey lining, you’ll feel like you're wearing pyjamas all day. The mid-rise waistband is quite flattering, and the slim legs taper at the bottom for a neat, fitted look. The material is breathable, but the pants themselves are fairly warm because of the lining—perfect for chillier weather but less so during a heat wave (they’re quick-drying, though, which is good news for those breaking a sweat or clumsy with their coffee). These will definitely be a wardrobe staple come fall. —Radiyah Chowdhury, associate editor, Chatelaine Brooklyn Lined Jogger, $119, available in Black
Athleta Brooklyn Lined Jogger
These joggers are unbelievably comfortable. With a sporty, cool-to-the-touch outer fabric and soft jersey lining, you’ll feel like you're wearing pyjamas all day. The mid-rise waistband is quite flattering, and the slim legs taper at the bottom for a neat, fitted look. The material is breathable, but the pants themselves are fairly warm because of the lining—perfect for chillier weather but less so during a heat wave (they’re quick-drying, though, which is good news for those breaking a sweat or clumsy with their coffee). These will definitely be a wardrobe staple come fall. —Radiyah Chowdhury, associate editor, Chatelaine
Brooklyn Lined Jogger, $119, available in Black