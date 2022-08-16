Why You Need To Try These New Low-Alcohol And Low-Calorie Wines

Summer is in full swing. Before fall breezes in, make sure you’ve indulged your senses and made memories that will last. Perfect warm-weather moments can be as simple as connecting with friends or family over a crisp glass of sauvignon blanc or a fresh and fruity sip of rosé.
Kim Crawford’s Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé are lower calorie, lower alcohol versions of the winery’s original summer classics. They are a great way to enjoy the season’s many celebrations while following a health-conscious lifestyle. Perfect for garden parties, dinners on the patio or as a treat after a long walk or game of pickleball, these new additions to Kim Crawford’s already celebrated range of wines are sure to be part of many toasts this summer.
Not compromising the flavour and integrity of the wines, Kim Crawford uses an innovative “spinning cone” technology—a low vacuum distillation process—that removes alcohol without impacting aroma and flavour. These wines are proof that you can make mindful choices without sacrificing bright, crisp taste.
Kim Crawford Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc
*7% ABV and 90 calories per 3/4 cup or 188mL serving.
Bright and crisp, this sauvignon blanc is perfect for any occasion and is sure to be a crowd pleaser.
Harvested with the utmost care and intention in New Zealand, the grapes for this wine are individually harvested and handled from vineyard blocks throughout Marlborough. Pale yellow in colour, Kim Crawford Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc lands on the palate elegantly and is full of flavour. Aromas of passionfruit, guava and citrus play beautifully with the crisp acidity of the wine. And the refreshingly herbal and citrus finish makes the Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc a perfect pairing for fresh seafood and vegetable dishes.
Serve it alongside these fresh seared scallops and greek barley salad or salmon fillets with green beans and zucchini orzo. And for lowkey nights? Opt for these mojito fish tacos and thank us later.
Kim Crawford Illuminate Rosé
*7% ABV and 90 calories per 3/4 cup or 188mL serving.
Light in style and full of flavour, this rosé is the perfect way to see summer through rose-coloured lenses.
Also harvested in New Zealand, the grapes that make Kim Crawford Illuminate Rosé the beauty it is are destemmed and gently crushed directly to press with minimal skin contact. This wine has a stunning pale pink colour which reflects its bright aromatic watermelon, berry fruit and floral notes. Elegant and finely flavoured on the palate with crisp acidity, fresh berry and a dry finish, this rosé is ideal as an aperitif or summer sipper. It also pairs beautifully with lighter salads and other fare.
Celebrate summer days in the sun and enjoy Kim Crawford Illuminate Rosé with this fresh yet savoury carrot, halloumi and chickpea salad or make the most of cherry season with this summery cherry Panzanella salad. Want to live life on the sweet side? Indulge in this berry pudding cake.
Saving your bottles for a rainy day? Store them in your cellar or a cool, dark place to enjoy confidently within one to three years. And for the more significant moments to which you’ll want to raise a toast? Kim Crawford’s new prosecco comes to the rescue during the recent champagne shortage. Cheers.
Learn more about Kim Crawford Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé and explore the Kim Crawford collection of wines.