2022 Best New Product Awards Winners

With so many new products launched each year, it can be hard to decide which are really worth trying. To help Canadians shop smarter, BrandSpark launched its 19th annual Best New Product Awards voted on by over 12,000 Canadians from coast to coast.
Every year, brands submit their new products hoping to be crowned the best of the best with the official Best New Product Awards title, based 100% on the voice of consumers. From Food & Beverage, Beauty, Personal Care, Household, Kids, Pet & Home Goods categories- you can be sure these products are worth your hard-earned dollars. Continue reading for a rundown of the 2022 winners that you need to look out for on your next shopping trip.
Food & Beverage Winners
- Assorted Boxed Chocolate- Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature Dark Edition
- Better-For-You Ice Cream- Haagen-Dazs Divine
- Cannabis Infused Beverages (High Dose THC)- Deep Space Limon Splashdown
- Cannabis Infused Beverages (Low Dose THC)- Little Victory Lemonade
- CBD Beverage- Quatreau Passion Fruit & Guava
- Cheddar Cheese (Block)- Balderson Truffle Cheddar Cheese
- Cheese Snack- Cracker Barrel Sweet Combo
- Cheese Snack for Kids- Black Diamond Cheestrings Probiotic
- Chocolate Bar- HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate Almond Stuffed with SKOR bar
- Flavoured Bread- Stonemill Roasted Garlic and Sea Salt
- Flavoured Coffee Creamer- Coffee Mate, Confectionary Range (Turtles, Coffee Crisp, After Eight)
- Flavoured Popcorn– Werther’s Seed Cluster Caramel Popcorn
- Flavoured Sparkling Water– San Pellegrino Momenti
- Frozen Fruit Bar- Del Monte Strawberry Frozen Fruit Bars
- Fruit Spread- Healthy Crunch Strawberry Chia Jam
- Granola Bars- Healthy Crunch Chocolate Strawberry Granola Bars
- Ice Cream- Toblerone Ice Cream
- Instant Coffee- Nescafe Rich Intense
- K-Cup Coffee- Nescafe Gold Single Serve K-Cups – Espresso
- Novelty Chocolate- Grand Ferrero Rocher
- Organic Bread- Oroweat Organic 22 Grains & Seeds Thin Sliced Bread
- Protein Enhanced Bread– Bon Matin – Miche protéinée
- Ready to Eat Grocery Store Meal- Longo’s Fried Chicken & Cornbread Waffles with Honey Hot Sauce
- Seed Butter- Healthy Crunch Salted Caramel Seed Butter
- Shredded Cheese- Cracker Barrel Signature Blends
- Sliced Cheese- Armstrong Cheese Slices (Mega Marble Thick & Mexican Fiesta)
- Specialty Bagels/Rolls- Dempster’s Signature Bagels
- Sweet Snacks for Kids- Sara Lee Little Bites Party Cake
- Whole Bean/Ground Coffee– Lavazza Organic Planet Tierra Ground & Whole Bean
- Health & Personal Care Winners
- Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies- Jamieson Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies
- Battery Powered Toothbrush- Philips One by Sonicare Battery Powered Toothbrush
- Capsule Collagen Supplement- Webber Naturals Marine Collagen30 Bioelastin Peptides – Capsules
- CBD Skincare (Topicals)- Nuveev Replenishing Face Moisturizer
- Energy Supplement- Iron Vegan Balanced Energy – Roasted Coffee
- Face Moisturizer– Aveeno Calm & Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer
- Facial Cleanser- Burt’s Bees Truly Glowing Refreshing Gel Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid
- Greens Supplement- Iron Vegan Superfoods & Greens Pineapple Orange
- Multivitamin- Centrum Minis
- Powdered Collagen Supplement- Organika Electrolytes + Enhanced Collagen
- Toothpaste- Sensodyne Sensitivity & Gum Toothpaste
- Turmeric Gummies- Jamieson Turmeric Gummies
- Women’s Hair Removal- Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Razor
- Beauty Winners
- Bronzer – Revlon SkinLights™ Prismatic Bronzer
- Eyeshadow- Revlon So Fierce Prismatic Shadows
- Hair Colour- L’Oreal Paris Le Color Gloss
- Highlighter- Revlon SkinLights™ Prismatic Highlighter
- Hydrating Facial Serum- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum
- Lipstick- Revlon ColorStay Satin Ink Lipstick
- Makeup Primer- Revlon PhotoReady Rose Glow Primers
- Nail Polish- Revlon Ultra HD Snap Nail Polish
- Night Serum- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Pressed Serum
- Teeth Whitening Treatment- Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen
- Tinted Lip Balm- Burt’s Bees Squeezy Tinted Lip Balm
- Household, Pet & Kids Winners
- Cat Food- Meow Mix Tasty Layers
- Cough & Cold Relief for Kids– Honibe HoneyPops (Strawberry)
- Diapers- Pampers 360 Cruisers
- Dog Food- Nature’s Recipe Whole Grain Natural Dog Food
- Fabric Care- Downy Light In-Wash Scent Booster
- Liquid Laundry Detergent- Tide Zero Liquid Laundry Detergent, Soft Lavender Scent, CleanScent Technology
- Paper Towel- Sponge Towels Ultra Pro
- Single Dose Laundry Detergent- Tide Power PODs Heavy Duty Hygienic Clean Free Laundry Detergent
- Home Goods Winners
- Air Fryer- T-fal Easy Fry Grill & Steam 3in1 XXL Air Fryer
- Cooling Mattress- The Casper Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress
- Pillow- The Endy Luxe Foam Pillow
- Sofa-in-a-Box- The Endy Sofa
