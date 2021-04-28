Recipes

10 Delicious Ways To Use A Whole Can Of Tomatoes

From lasagna to chili, using a can of tomatoes is the best (and most affordable) way to capture that summery tomato flavour you've been missing.

Uses: 1 can diced tomatoes
Photo, Erik Putz.

Chili doesn't have to cook for hours. Make our triple-tested easy chili recipe in less than an hour—using many pantry and fridge staples, too. Get this super-fast chili recipe.

