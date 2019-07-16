Seasonal Fruit Bowl with Yogurt-Mint Sauce and Toasted Quinoa

In partnership with Activia
Prep: 10 minutes
Cooking: 2 to 3 minutes
Servings: 1 large bowl
Ingredients
For the fresh fruit bowl
1/4 cup strawberries, halved
1/4 cup fresh raspberries
1/4 cup wild blueberries
1/4 cup cantaloupe, cubed
Zest of 1 lime
1 tbsp red or white quinoa
For the yogurt mint sauce
1/2 cup Activia plain yogurt
The juice of 1/2 lime
Fresh mint, chopped (to taste)
Instructions
For the fruit bowl
1. In a serving bowl, combine strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and cantaloupe. Add the lime zest and set aside.
2. In a small skillet, toast the quinoa for 2 to 3 minutes, or until grains start to pop and release a slight hazelnut aroma. Remove from the heat and set aside.
For the yogurt and mint sauce
In another bowl, combine the yogurt, lime juice and mint.
To serve
Drizzle the fruit with yogurt sauce and garnish with toasted quinoa.