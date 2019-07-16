Seasonal Fruit Bowl with Yogurt-Mint Sauce and Toasted Quinoa

In partnership with Activia

Prep: 10 minutes

Cooking: 2 to 3 minutes

Servings: 1 large bowl

Ingredients

For the fresh fruit bowl

1/4 cup strawberries, halved

1/4 cup fresh raspberries

1/4 cup wild blueberries

1/4 cup cantaloupe, cubed

Zest of 1 lime

1 tbsp red or white quinoa

For the yogurt mint sauce

1/2 cup Activia plain yogurt

The juice of 1/2 lime

Fresh mint, chopped (to taste)

Instructions

For the fruit bowl

1. In a serving bowl, combine strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and cantaloupe. Add the lime zest and set aside.

2. In a small skillet, toast the quinoa for 2 to 3 minutes, or until grains start to pop and release a slight hazelnut aroma. Remove from the heat and set aside.

For the yogurt and mint sauce

In another bowl, combine the yogurt, lime juice and mint.

To serve

Drizzle the fruit with yogurt sauce and garnish with toasted quinoa.