Our 11 Best Stew Recipes To Warm Up Winter

1. Nutty chicken stew with squash

Creamy butternut squash, chunky tomatoes and pieces of juicy chicken make this dish a comforting (and easy) meal for weeknights this winter. Get the recipe for nutty chicken stew.

2. Braised oxtail ragu

Yes it’s the tail, and is it ever delicious. Intensely rich and tasty, it makes a brilliant stew that freezes well too. Get the recipe for braised oxtail ragu.

3. Chicken and bean stew

Start your week on a warm note and curl up with a bowl of this steamy stew. The best part: everything is cooked in the same pot, which means fewer dishes. Get the recipe for chicken and bean stew.

4. Braised chicken and tomato stew

What is braising? A classic method of cooking less-tender cuts of meat and vegetables, braising starts with a pan-sear so the food gains colour and flavour. It’s then cooked gently, covered, in barely bubbling liquid until exceedingly tender. Get the recipe for braised chicken and tomato stew.

5. Stout-braised beef stew

There are two tricks for a tender stew. First, buy meat with generous marbling (tiny bits of fat between the muscle fibres). Second, cook it over low heat for several hours. Get the recipe for stout-braised beef stew.

6. Slow cooker Moroccan vegetable stew

Hearty, warming and easy. It takes just 15 minutes to prep, then you pop it in the slow-cooker before heading to work and voilá! Ready by the time you’re home. Get the recipe for Moroccan vegetable stew.

7. Moroccan lentil stew recipe

Enjoy a taste of Morocco at dinner tonight with a stew that pairs dynamic spices with healthy legumes to create a low-calorie, high-protein meal. Get the recipe for Moroccan lentil stew.

8. Hearty bison stew recipe

Made with bison or stewing beef, it all comes together with chunky vegetables, spices and tomato. It’s a hearty winter meal you’ll want to dig into right away. Get the recipe for bison stew.

9. Sweet-and-sour Indian vegetable stew

This hearty stew gets a hint of tanginess from balsamic vinegar. Although it’s substantial enough to enjoy it on its own, you can also add meat or fish. Get the recipe for Indian vegetable stew.

10. Italian-seafood stew

A flavourful, tomato-based seafood medley of shrimp, mussels and lobster. Get the recipe for Italian seafood stew.

11. Sake beef stew