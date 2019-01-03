17 Winter Salads You’ll Actually Want To Eat

1. Mushroom salad with fennel and goat cheese
Photo, Erik Putz.
Fennel, sauteed mushrooms, goat cheese, walnuts and crisp chunks of toasted bread turn this arugula salad into a hearty weeknight meal you can look forward to. Get our mushroom-fennel salad recipe.
2. Roasted beet salad with tahini dressing
Photo, Erik Putz.
3. Red cabbage steak with bulgur salad
Photo, Erik Putz.
4. Thai citrus salad
Photo, Andrew Grinton.
Add some refreshing, in-season citrus to your greens to wake up the dinner table this winter. Get our Thai citrus salad recipe.
5. Kale salad with creamy cashew dressing
Photo, Sian Richards.
This salad is a no-cook summer classic, but since it uses apples, carrots and kale, it’s an easy one to make during the winter months as well. But be prepared, you need 24 hours to make the dressing (soaking time for the cashews). Get our kale salad recipe.
6. Supper salad with roasted fruit
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
At this time of year, fresh fruit is in short supply, except for hardy apples and pears. Reinvent these fruit-bowl staples with just 15 minutes in a 425F oven, then add to a green salad. Get our roasted pear salad recipe.
7. Kale salad with cranberries and brussels sprouts
Photo, Erik Putz.
8. Fried goat cheese salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Crisp golden rounds of goat cheese top a healthy serving of spinach, making this dish a cozy lunch or salad dish. Get our goat cheese salad recipe.
9. Beet and kale salad (with nordic meatballs)
Photo, Sian Richards.
Dark greens and colourful beets pair perfectly with these Nordic meatballs for a dinner salad you can’t wait to eat. Get our beet and kale salad recipe.
10. Kale caesar salad with tofu croutons
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
A creamy Caesar is heavy on calories and low on nutrition. Our version dresses superfoods kale and cherries in a tangy, creamy vinaigrette (shhh, it’s tofu!) that’s outrageously good. Baked tofu croutons add a fabulous 27 g of protein to each plate. Get our kale Caesar salad recipe.
11. Warm chicken and apple salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
A hearty salad that holds its own at dinner. Pour out a few glasses of crisp white wine for guests, and sit down to enjoy a fresh, harvest-inspired meal. Get our chicken and apple salad recipe.
12. Warm mushroom and arugula salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
13. Wild rice salad
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
14. Colourburst citrus chicken salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Made with only a handful of fresh ingredients (chicken, arugula, avocado, and beets), wow your family and their taste buds, with this easy dish tonight. Get our citrus chicken salad recipe.
15. Dillicious beet salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
16. Roasted squash salad with cranberries
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Don’t let a dip in temperatures knock salad off the menu – start adding hearty ingredients for a satisfying blend of wintry flavours. Get our roasted squash salad recipe.
17. Wheat-berry, kale and cranberry salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
This quick dish — tossed with pesto, lemon and parmesan — is a go-to favourite in our kitchen. It’s also packed with loads of fibre and vitamins (all the good stuff). Get our wheat-berry salad recipe.