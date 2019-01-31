Recipe Collections

5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Big Batch Chili

Bring on the week ahead — we’re ready.

by

Healthy, hearty and satisfying meals to get you through the week. (We even included a bonus item to save you time if your schedule is jam-packed.) From a plant-based-protein grain bowl, to a cold-weather defying chili recipe and more, suddenly we can’t wait to get to the grocery store.

Monday: Cauliflower farro bowl
6
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: How to master the stir fry
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram