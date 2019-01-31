5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Big Batch Chili

1. Monday: Cauliflower farro bowl

Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.

Farro (a whole grain), farro and golden-roasted cauliflower are the stars of this delicious plant-based dish. Onced it’s dressed up with a tahini-lemon dressing and fresh herbs, we can’t get enough. Get our cauliflower farro bowl recipe.

2. Wednesday: Big-batch Morroccan chili

Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4 – 8.

Two recipes in one, this 45-minute chili is a speedy weeknight dish that doubles as a comforting shepherd’s pie with just two extra ingredients (simply freeze the extras for a last-minute meal, or swap one of this week’s recipes out for this speedy Moroccan shepherd’s pie recipe). Get our Moroccan big batch chili recipe.

3. Tuesday: Masala pork chop with mango chutney

Ready in: 20 min. Serves: 4.

Fast-fry pork chops are one of our secret weapons for getting dinner on the table in record time. Serve chips with a sweet and tangy sauce and a healthy side of tender-crisp vegetables. Get our Masala pork chop with mango chutney recipe.

4. Thursday: Green shakshuka recipe

Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4 to 6.

The mighty egg pulls double duty, serving as a great start to your morning or a hearty and healthy evening meal. Get our green shakshuka recipe.

5. Friday: Chicken chow mein

Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4 to 6.

Stir-fried dishes like chicken chow mein cook very quickly over high heat, making them ideal for busy weeknights. Kitchen tip: Have all the ingredients ready before you begin cooking for best results. Get our chicken chow mein recipe.

6. Toasted coconut cupcakes