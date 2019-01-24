5 Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Glazed Salmon, Curry Soup And More

1. Laksa soup

Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 5.

Full of veggies, this rich coconut noodle soup also stars crisp tofu — making it a balanced weeknight meal and a comfort food. Get our Laksa soup recipe.

2. Sweet and spicy glazed salmon

Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4.

Flaky salmon, juicy in-season grapefruit and fresh greens bring a taste of summer to the table tonight. Kitchen tip: If you’re not up for winter grilling, simply follow the baking method for the salmon here. Get our sweet and spicy glazed salmon recipe.

3. Fresh vegetarian lasagna with swiss chard

Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 6.

Nutritious and delicious with swiss chard, ricotta, navy beans and noodles. Get our fresh veggie lasgana recipe.

4. Sheet pan pork chops with harissa spice

Looking for an easy and speedy meal tonight? Toss everything onto a sheet pan, bake and voila! A delicious, minimal-mess meal in no time. Get our sheet pan pork chops with harissa spice recipe.

5. Cottage pie recipe

Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4.

We’ve snuck celery root into this mash topping! What’s the difference between shepherd’s pie and cottage pie, you ask? It’s all about the base. Traditionally, a shepherd’s pie is made with lamb, while the cottage pie is made with beef. (But they’re equally delicious.) Get our cottage pie recipe.

6. Chocolate zucchini muffins