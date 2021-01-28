Use this week-long meal plan to take care of dinner from Monday to Friday — we know you have enough to do already. From crispy pan-fried pork chops to an easy vegetarian chili (hello extra plant proteins), we can guarantee easy and delicious dinners all week long.
Find dinner inspiration in the gallery below.
Monday: Herb-Crusted Pork Chops with Cauliflower Purée
Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.
Zesty bread crumbs with parsley add a crisp crust to these soft and flaky haddock fillets. Serve with creamy cauliflower, and lemon-drizzled spring mix or quartered little gem lettuce.
Get the recipe for Herb-Crusted Pork Chops with Cauliflower Purée.