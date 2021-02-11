13 Colourful Pomegranate Recipes

Bright, crunchy and packed with nutrients, pomegranates are worth more than their weight in juice.

In season from early fall to late winter, pomegranate is a delicious way to add more colour to your dinner plate. To keep the prep simple, use the method below to seed your pomegranate. And in the meantime, here are thirteen recipes to think about putting on the menu tonight:

Gallery Pomegranate Recipes Photo, Roberto Caruso. Food styling, Claire Stubbs. Prop styling and Art Direction, Casie Billington. Stuffed chicken with pomegranate relish Ricotta and parsley-stuffed chicken breasts are dressed with a sweet-tart pomegranate-pistachio relish. Serve with easy green beans to make it a meal. Get this stuffed chicken with pomegranate relish recipe.

Wooden spoon technique

1. Slice pomegranate in half

2. Bash uncut ends vigorously with a wooden spoon

3. Catch the falling seeds and add to salads, yogurt, dessert and more.