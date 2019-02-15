19 Recipe Ideas For Using Up That Bag Of Frozen Peas

1. Peri peri chicken pilaf
Photo, Erik Putz.
Also known as piri piri, peri peri is a Portuguese or African spice blend made of dried chilis, garlic and citrus peel. Try it in a quick throw-together rice dish today with this peri peri chicken pilaf recipe.
2. Vegetarian haggis cottage pie
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
A hearty, one-dish main packed with plant-based protein and vegetables. Topped with fluffy mashed potatoes, it’s a comforting warm-weather meal for everyone. Get our vegetarian haggis cottage pie recipe.
3. Skillet shrimp tikka masala
Photo, Erik Putz.
This vibrant, spicy stir-fry uses lots of spinach, brown rice and vegetables, making it well-rounded and instagrammable. (It’s also a very easy weeknight recipe — so hold on to the recipe to reuse all winter.) Get this skillet shrimp tikka masala recipe.
4. Tortellini Alfredo with peas and bacon
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
5. Chicken fried cauliflower rice
Photo, Erik Putz.
6. Pea and smoked salmon open-face sandwich
Photo, Sian Richards.
7. Mini meat loaves with pea and feta couscous
Photo, Erik Putz.
These cute minatures are filling and easy to make, plus, when paired with a light, mint-laced couscous and fresh tomatoes, it’s just the right amount of food per person. Get this mini meat loaves with couscous recipe.
8. Sweet peas on toast
Photo, Erik Putz.
9. British bangers and modern mushy peas
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Use them for a Bristish classic: mushy peas. (We dressed them up with fresh thyme.) Get this bangers and mash recipe.
10. Creamy chicken with cheddar biscuits
11. Lemony mint and pea risotto
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Risottos don’t have to take a long time (we promise). This version gets an elegant twist with parmesan, mint and white wine, and — bonus — it’s ready in just 30 minutes. Get this lemony mint and pea risotto recipe.
12. One pot primavera pasta
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
We’re channeling spring with this light and zesty pasta. A weeknight favourite, it’s a speedy, all-in-one meal that saves serious time in the kitchen (and there’s hardly any cleanup!). Get this one pot pasta recipe.
13. Risotto-style pea and mint orzo
14. Hong Kong chicken curry
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
This dish is both bright and mellow, thanks in part to the addition of punchy curry powder and rich coconut milk. The trio of carrots, potatoes and peas helps the meal come together easily with fridge and pantry staples. Get this chicken curry recipe.
15. Romano bean fritters with creamy slaw
Photo, Erik Putz.
Colourful bean and pea fritters get together with a creamy avocado and cabbage slaw for a hearty, delicious and economical winter meal. Get this bean fritters recipe.
16. Jamie Oliver’s giant veg rosti
Photo, David Loftus.
Potatoes, carrots, spinach peas and eggs get a celebrity makeover in this recipe from Jamie Oliver’s 2013 Save with Jamie cookbook. Get Jamie Oliver’s veg rosti recipe.
17. Seafood paella
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
Packed with mussels, shrimp, chorizo, artickoes and more, this stunning paella (ready in a little over an hour) is perfect for entertaining. Get this seafood paella recipe.
18. Zucchini and pea sauté
19. Green pea and white bean soup
Topped with crisp pancetta and creamy goat’s cheese, this soup is nothing like your usual bowl. Get this pea soup recipe.