Recipe Collections

19 Recipe Ideas For Using Up That Bag Of Frozen Peas

Frozen at peak freshness, these vegetables can add a lot to your dinner plate.

by

Frozen peas are good for a lot more than icing bumps and bruises. Start saving on fresh produce and enjoy out of season veggies, with these recipes that use one of our favourite frozen staples.

Peri peri chicken pilaf
19
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: How to make a one-pot primavera pasta
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram