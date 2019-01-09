Recipe Collections

50+ Ways To Skip Takeout Tonight

How to enjoy everything from pizza to ramen noodles, beef pho, and pad Thai — without leaving the house.

by

Meet those takeout food cravings with some budget-friendly, at-home inspiration. From our easy takes on Thai, Japanese and Korean dishes, to flavourful Indian butter chicken and spiced Chinese dumplings, the sky is the limit.

Better than: Chinese takeout
10
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: How to make fish tacos
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram