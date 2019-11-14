10 Easy Vegetarian Slow Cooker Recipes

Vegetarian slow cooker recipes make putting meat-free mains, breakfasts, sides and more on the table a breeze. After some simple prep work, just toss all your ingredients into your slow cooker and let it do its thing. You’ll be rewarded with fuss-free dishes and hopefully, lots of leftovers, too!

Gallery Slow Cooker Vegetarian Recipes (Photo, Roberto Caruso) Eggs in purgatory As our friend Nigella Lawson puts it, “Eggs in purgatory is absolute heaven when you’re feeling like hell.” Sounds like a great way to start the day. Hold the eggs very close over the tomato mixture before cracking them in. Get this eggs in purgatory recipe.