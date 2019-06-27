15 Vegetarian Barbecue Recipes You’ll Want To Make All Summer Long

If steak and burgers are the only things that go on your grill, you’ve been missing out. From saucy vegetable skewers to grilled cheese (and we’re not the talking about the sandwich), eggplant parmesan and more, there are a host of other things this backyard appliance can cook up for dinner.

Gallery Vegetarian BBQ recipes Photo, Ashley Capp. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Rayna Marlee Schwartz. Filipino grilled corn (pinoy elote) Corn is a primary crop in the the Philippines, and a huge part of meals. With only 10 minutes of prep time, this side will become a go-to part of summer dinners. Get this Filipino corn recipe now.