14 Outrageously Good Taco Recipes

Tacos are great for easy entertaining, and as an added bonus, the mix and match toppings that go with them allow everyone at the table to craft a custom meal. From our easy homemade toppings and salsas (watch how simple it is to make pico de gallo at home below), to creative options like mojito fish tacos, there are enough recipes here to keep the taco night roster full all summer long.

Gallery 13 ways with tacos Photo, Erik Putz. Scrambled egg tacos The mighty egg pulls double duty here, serving as a great start to your morning or a hearty and healthy evening meal. Get this scrambled egg tacos recipe.